Ghana: Bnoskka Annual Lecture On Intellectual Property Held

The eighth Bnoskka Annual Lecture on Intellectual Property (IP) has been held in Accra as part of activities marking this year's World Intellectual Property Day.

The global event, observed annually on April 26, seeks to raise awareness of how copyright, patents and trademarks influence the daily lives of innovators and creators. This year's celebration was on the theme: 'IP and Sports: Ready, Set ...'

Chairing the event in Accra on Monday, a representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Mr Carl Ampah, commended the initiator of the lecture, Dr Benjamin Oduro Arhin, for his dedication to promoting awareness of intellectual property.

He noted that Dr Oduro Arhin's consistent public education, particularly through weekly media engagements on IP-related issues, was both timely and essential.

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Mr Ampah reaffirmed UNESCO's commitment to supporting such initiatives and encouraged the expansion of the lecture series to other regions across the country.

He also highlighted the importance of aligning Ghana's intellectual property systems with global standards, especially in the area of sports and creative expression.

A former Administrator of the Copyright Office, Mr Bernard T. Bosumprah, presented a paper on the evolution of copyright legislation in Ghana.

He traced its development from the colonial-era UK Copyright Ordinance, through the 1960 Copyright Act under Dr Kwame Nkrumah, to PNDC Law 110 of 1985, and finally to the current Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690).

A representative of the Copyright Office, Mr Samuel Awuku, outlined recent measures taken to strengthen enforcement, including the establishment of a police station within the office.

However, he indicated that the institution continued to face serious financial challenges, and called for increased government funding as well as private sector support.

Mr Bosumprah, who played a key role in the development of the Copyright Act, 2005 (Act 690), was honoured at the event for his contribution to Ghana's intellectual property regime.

For his part, Dr Oduro Arhin sought to dispel the misconception that intellectual property was relevant only to musicians and authors.

He explained that IP cut across various sectors, including sports, and highlighted the risks associated with sharing ideas without legal protection.

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He drew attention to the issue of unsolicited idea submissions, describing it as a legal grey area where individuals presented concepts to organisations without safeguards, often resulting in exploitation.

Dr Oduro Arhin outlined the five main types of intellectual property -- patents, copyright, trademarks, industrial designs and trade secrets -- and demonstrated how they applied within the sports industry.

He also identified key issues such as athlete image rights, broadcasting and media rights, content ownership, merchandising and emerging digital opportunities within Ghana's evolving sports and creative ecosystem.

The lecture was attended by more than 60 participants, including legal practitioners, policymakers, creative industry players and students. It was broadcast live on Max TV and Max FM.

Representatives from industry bodies such as the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), the Actors Guild of Ghana, the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), the Artistes and Repertoire Society of Ghana (ARSOG) and CopyGhana were also present.

Two participants, Kobby Spikey and John Amoah, shared their experiences, highlighting issues of intellectual property infringement in sports and the risks associated with submitting ideas without protection.