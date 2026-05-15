Ghana: Maiden RLFG Friday Night Footy Lights Up Accra ...As Panthers Edge Tigers in Historic Clash

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG), in collaboration with Starbite and Orijin, successfully staged the first-ever 'Friday Night Footy' under floodlights at the University of Ghana Rugby League field in Accra, marking a major milestone for the sport in Ghana.

The landmark event, which featured a blend of rugby league action and live music and entertainment, was attended by the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, and other sports administrators.

The night began with an energetic, tense, and physical contest between the Accra Panthers and Nungua Tigers, which set the tone for an explosive evening.

Both teams started cautiously, with disciplined defensive structures limiting early scoring opportunities, however, Panthers found a breakthrough in the 28th minute when Kelvin Kouffie scored a try but Adam Marsuu missed the conversion to end the first half 4-0.

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A rejuvenated Tigers side returned strongly in the second half, bulldosing their way onto the scoresheet with Godfred Aikins breaking through a forest of Panthers defenders to level the score at 4-4 in the 43rd minute, shifting the momentum back into the contest.

Despite the Tigers' resilience, the Panthers regained control in the 48th minute with a try from Emmanuel Bonney with a successful conversion from Adam Marsuu stretching Panthers' lead to 10-4.

Marsuu then added a two-point penalty in the 52nd minute to extend the advantage and ultimately secure a 12-4 win.

In the second game of the night, the Skolars produced a dominant display to defeat the Accra Titans 20-0 with Illyasu Musbaw delivering a standout individual performance, scoring four tries, while Egyiri Michael added two conversions to seal a comfortable victory.

The final game of the evening saw league leaders, the Dragons, overpower the second-placed Bulls 32-14 in an entertaining attacking display.

John Bless Mensah, Emmanuel Acheampong, and Richard Browne all contributed heavily to the dominant performance.

Between matches, music sensation Susan Augustt thrilled the crowd with a captivating live performance.

RLFG Regional Manager, Riddick Alibah, praised the success of the event, noting that the attendance was overwhelming and the atmosphere was electric. He added that every team delivered an exceptional performance on the pitch.

Following these results, the Dragons sit at the top of the table with nine points, Bulls and Panthers are tied for second place with six points each, while Tigers and Skolars share third spot with three points with Titans yet to register a win this season.

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Week four, which kicks off on May 24, will feature another exciting round of action; Nungua Tigers will face the Skolars, Titans take on the Dragons, and Bulls battle Accra Panthers.

The successful staging of the first-ever Friday Night Footy showcased the rapid growth of rugby league in Ghana, delivering a vibrant mix of sport and entertainment while setting a strong foundation for future editions under the lights in Accra.