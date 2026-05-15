Ghana: Black Stars MGT Committee Calls On Chief Imam

The Management Committee of Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, on Tuesday called on the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to seek spiritual guidance and prayers ahead of the country's campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The delegation was led by Medeama SC President and Black Stars Management Committee member, Moses Armah, and included GFA Executive Council member, Samuel Aboabire, and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, both key members of the committee.

The visit formed part of wider preparations by the Football Association and the Black Stars management as the country intensifies efforts toward a successful World Cup campaign, with the team set to represent the nation on football's biggest stage this summer.

During the meeting, the delegation appealed for the spiritual support and blessings of the revered Islamic leader as Ghana prepares to compete against some of the world's strongest footballing nations.

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Speaking during the engagement, Mr Moses Armah expressed profound appreciation to the Chief Imam for his unwavering support for the Black Stars over the years and called for continued prayers to inspire the team throughout the tournament.

He underscored the importance of national unity, faith and collective support as the Black Stars seek to make the nation proud at the global showpiece.

In response, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu pledged his full support for the Black Stars and assured the delegation of nationwide prayers for Ghana's success at the tournament.

The respected Islamic cleric announced that Friday's Jumu'ah prayers across the country would be dedicated to the Black Stars, with regional Imams expected to receive directives to include special prayers for the team in their congregations.

As part of the spiritual preparations, the Black Stars Management Committee and officials of the Football Association are also expected to participate in a special prayer session at the Central Mosque in Kawukudi tomorrow.

Preparations for the World Cup are steadily gathering momentum, with growing calls for nationwide support behind the Black Stars as anticipation builds across the country.

Ghana will begin its World Cup journey against Panama on June 17, before taking on European heavyweights, England, on June 23 and Croatia on June 27 in what promises to be a tough but exciting group-stage campaign.

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Also in attendance were Dreams FC President, Mohammed Jiji Alifoe, accompanied by Vice President Prince, Hamid, and others.