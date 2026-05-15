Nigeria: Alleged N36m Fraud - EFCC Arraigns Blessing CEO in Lagos

The latest arraignment adds to a string of controversies that have trailed Blessing CEO on social media in recent years.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned social media influencer and self-styled relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged N36 million fraud.

Ms Okoro was arraigned on Friday before a trial judge, D.I. Dipeolu, on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale, the defendant allegedly obtained N36 million from a petitioner under the guise of securing a six-bedroom detached duplex in Lekki, Lagos.

At the commencement of proceedings, defence lawyer P.I. Nwafor informed the court that his client had refunded part of the money allegedly involved in the case.

"We have an application to make. The defendant approached the nominal complainant and refunded N24 million out of the N36 million.

"We are asking for a short adjournment to resolve the outstanding balance. The nominal complainant agreed that if the balance is paid, they can prevail on the EFCC to drop the case," he said.

However, the prosecution lawyer, S.I. Suleiman, opposed the request, stating that the prosecution was unaware of any settlement agreement between the defendant and the petitioner.

"The complainant here is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and we are here for the arraignment. We urge that the defendant take her plea, as that is the business of the day," Mr Suleiman stressed.

In a short ruling, Mr Dipeolu held that discussions between the defendant and the nominal complainant could continue independently of the criminal proceedings.

"The defence and the nominal complainant can have discussions even during the pendency of the charge. It does not affect the proceedings before the court. The defendant will take her plea," the judge ruled.

Charges

One of the charges alleged that Ms Okoro, between 14 and 17 July 2024, obtained N36 million from Ifeyinwa Okoye by falsely representing that she could secure for her a six-bedroom detached duplex located at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos.

The EFCC stated the alleged offence contravenes Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The second count alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted N36 million, purportedly belonging to Mrs Okoye, to his personal use, contrary to Sections 383 and 390 of the Criminal Code Act.

Ms Okoro pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following her plea, the prosecution requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant to a correctional facility pending trial.

But the defence lawyer told the court that the charge was only served on the defendant on Thursday and that efforts were already underway to file a bail application.

He subsequently asked the court to allow Ms Okoro to remain in EFCC custody pending the perfection of her bail conditions.

Mr Dipeolu granted the request and ordered that the defendant be remanded in EFCC custody.

The judge thereafter adjourned the matter until 5 June for the commencement of the trial.

Not the first controversy

The latest arraignment adds to a string of controversies that have trailed Blessing CEO on social media in recent years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the self-styled relationship therapist stirred reactions online after claiming in a series of emotional Instagram videos that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

She subsequently appealed to supporters and members of the public for financial assistance to undergo surgery and other treatments.

However, the claim later sparked controversy after allegations emerged that the medical result she posted online belonged to an Asaba-based make-up artist, Deborah Mbara.

According to Ms Mbara, Ms Okoro approached her after learning that she was battling breast cancer and requested a copy of her medical test result for comparison with hers.

The make-up artist later alleged in a video shared on Instagram that the influencer doctored the document and circulated it online to support her claims.

"I said, 'Okay, no problem.' That was how I gave her my results, because she said she wanted to compare them with what her doctor had given her.

"Only for me to see on social media that it was the result I gave her that she doctored and was flying all over to back up the nonsense, the defrauding, and the money people are raising for her," Ms Mbara said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Okoro has also previously faced backlash over claims about ownership of a luxury property in Enugu.

In 2019, she posted photographs of a seven-bedroom mansion, claiming she had built it to mark her 30th birthday.

The claim later came under scrutiny after a businessman, Onye Eze, identified himself as the property's owner and publicly challenged her assertions.

Subsequent videos circulating online showed Ms Okoro admitting that the house did not belong to her.

"But this house doesn't belong to me. It belongs to Onye Eze na Chinko. I recently came here to take a picture. I'm not the owner of the house. I'm not the owner of the compound," she was heard saying in the video.

In a later interview, she explained that she had been working on her own building project at the time but could not complete it before her birthday.