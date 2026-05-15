Nigeria: 2027 - Daniel Challenges Abiodun to Live Debate Over Ogun East Ticket

Former governor and senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has challenged Governor Dapo Abiodun to a live television debate over the battle for the Ogun East senatorial ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Daniel threw the challenge during an interview on TVC's Beyond The Headlines on Thursday, where he rejected claims that Abiodun had emerged as the consensus candidate for the senatorial seat.

According to the senator, what took place was merely an endorsement and not a consensus, and he insisted that all aspirants must agree before a candidate can be regarded as a consensus choice.

"There was no consensus. Consensus requires agreement by all parties involved. What happened was an endorsement," Daniel said.

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The former governor confirmed that he had already obtained nomination forms and completed screening for the APC primaries, signalling his determination to contest despite pressure from party stakeholders.

Daniel also alleged that he was excluded from a key APC caucus meeting where Abiodun was endorsed, describing the development as politically improper considering his position as the incumbent senator.

The senator further accused some party leaders of crossing political boundaries and warned that certain decisions being taken around the governor could hurt his administration.

"There are certain lines you don't cross in this business," he stated.

In a direct challenge to the governor, Daniel called for a face-to-face televised debate where both politicians would publicly defend their records and positions before Nigerians.

"I would like to sit with him in public, with facts and figures, and let Nigerians judge," he said.

"This is an open invitation. And between you and I, if you don't do that, my assumption is that he ran away. It's an open challenge."

Daniel also alleged that some party members were pressured into supporting the governor's endorsement due to the influence of incumbency and prevailing economic hardship.

According to him, several individuals who publicly backed Abiodun had privately expressed reservations about the process.

The senator further raised concerns over the credibility of the APC primary process in Ogun State, alleging that officials expected to remain neutral had already taken sides.

He called on the party's national leadership to ensure a transparent and fair primary election to avoid deepening divisions within the APC ahead of the 2027 polls.

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Daniel, however, stated that he would withdraw from the race if President Bola Tinubu personally directed him to do so in the interest of party unity.

"The president is the leader of the party. If he asks me to step down, I will obey," he said.