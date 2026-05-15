Nigeria: Gunmen Invade Oyo School, Abduct Principal, Students

Gunmen on Friday invaded the Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting the principal of a secondary school and an unspecified number of students during a brazen morning attack.

The incident reportedly occurred between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, according to sources within the community.

Eyewitnesses said the armed assailants stormed the school premises and forcefully whisked away several students, whose exact number had yet to be confirmed. The school principal, Mrs Rachael Alamu, was also kidnapped during the attack.

Sources further disclosed that a teacher sustained gunshot injuries in the course of the invasion, although the severity of the injuries remains unclear.

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The attackers were said to have escaped through a nearby forest reserve bordering the community, using the principal's vehicle to flee the scene.

Residents lamented the delayed security response, attributing it to the considerable distance between the community and the nearest police station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, CSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said authorities were still verifying the number of victims abducted.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, alongside a tactical team, had departed for the area to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts.