Mali/Angola: 2026 U17 Afcon - Angola Vs Mali Opens Competitions 2nd Day

Luanda — Angola faces Mali on Thursday (14) afternoon 2pm, in Rabat, in a match of the first round of Group C of the 16th U-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2026 Edition, taking place in the Kingdom of Morocco from the 13th of the current month to the 2nd of June.

This is the 3rd confrontation between the two football teams at this level, after the victories of the Malians, by 6-1 and 2-1, in the 2017 and 2025 Editions, so the Angolans will seek to do their best in order to reverse the records and start this qualifying tournament for the category's world championship, scheduled for upcoming Nov in Qatar, with a victory.

For this endeavor, the national team, coached by Mário Catala, has at its disposal the goalkeepers Gelson Dala, Adilson and Paciência, the defenders Kalanga, Manuel, Osvaldo Costa, Dumbo, Efraim, Avelino Hossi and Martinho, and the midfielders Vandro, João, Pedro António, Gabriel, Aimar, Fanilson and Jairo Muamba.

The team also includes the forwards Emanuel, Constantino, Joel, Víctor, Luvumbo, Sandro and Eliseu Francisco.

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Also for the same day, Mozambique-Tanzania plays for the same group at 5 pm, at the same time that Group D features Senegal-South Africa, while Algeria and Ghana close the first round at 8 pm.

On Wednesday's opening of the tournament, the host nation and title holder, Morocco, drew 1-1 with Tunisia.

The following matches were also recorded:

Côte d'Ivoire - Cameroon (2-0),

Egypt - Ethiopia (0-0)

Uganda - DRC (3-0).