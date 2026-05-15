Ghana: Suspect Arrested Over Murder of Car Dealer Near Legon Bypass

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a 27 year old car dealer whose burnt body was discovered inside a vehicle near the Legon Bypass in April this year.

The suspect, identified as Wisdom Tetteh, was arrested in the Republic of Togo while allegedly attempting to sell the deceased's mobile phone after fleeing Ghana.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Director General of the CID, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, announced the arrest and identified the deceased as Theophilus Ashitey Amarh and described the suspect as a close friend and neighbour of the victim.

According to COP Donkor, investigations established that the suspect invited the deceased to his residence on April 6, 2026, under the pretext of discussing a vehicle transaction.

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She said the suspect allegedly attacked the deceased and inflicted fatal head injuries on him before selling his Hyundai Elantra saloon car for GH¢170,000 and receiving part payment of GH¢80,000.

The CID Boss explained that the suspect later transported the body to Adenta Frafraha near the Legon Bypass, removed the vehicle's number plates and set both the vehicle and body ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

However, CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured the suspect at the scene.

COP Donkor said the suspect was arrested on April 30 through Interpol collaboration and later handed over to Ghanaian authorities at the Aflao border.

She added that the suspect was arraigned before the court on May 5 and remanded into police custody to assist in investigations.

A second individual whose vehicle was allegedly used to transport the body had been granted police enquiry bail and was cooperating with investigators, she stated.

COP Donkor further explained that due to the extent of burns sustained by the deceased, DNA samples had been taken from the victim's mother for forensic identification.