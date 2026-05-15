Ghana: Businessman Arrested for Alleged Sharing of Intimate Images Online

Police has arrested Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, a businessman who allegedly used drugs to seduce women into intimacy, filmed the acts and circulated the content online.

The suspect, 36, a resident of East Legon in Accra, was alleged to have drugged women before sexually abusing them, recording the acts and sharing the videos and images on a Telegram platform without the victims' consent.

The Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Lydia Yaako Donkor, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday.

According to COP Donkor, the suspect was arrested on May 6 through a joint intelligence-led operation carried out by the Cybercrime Unit of the CID and the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

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Preliminary investigations, she emphasised, revealed that the suspect operated a Telegram platform known as "VIP Sleep Fetish 2025," where videos and images of victims were allegedly shared after the women had been sedated.

COP Donkor alleged that the suspect targeted women at nightclubs, where he seduced and drugged them using alprazolam, commonly referred to as Xanax, before abusing and recording them.

She said the content was subsequently circulated on the Telegram platform without the consent of the victims.

A search conducted during the arrest led to the retrieval of two iPhones, a feature phone, a memory card, a MacBook laptop, a Seagate external hard drive, an iSave device and empty sachets believed to have contained sedative drugs.

COP Donkor further said the electronic devices had been retained for digital forensic examination, while the suspected drug sachets would be submitted to the Food and Drugs Authority for further analysis.

She noted that the suspect had since appeared before court, while investigations continued.

COP Donkor urged members of the public to report suspected cases of online sexual exploitation and abuse to the police for investigation and appropriate action.