Ghana: Access Bank Deepens Commitment to Drive Economic Growth in Ashanti Region

The Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) PLC, Ms Pearl Nkrumah, has reaffirmed the Bank's commitment to driving economic growth in the Ashanti Region, acknowledging the region's significant contribution to Ghana's economy.

Addressing the editors during the roundtable discussion, Ms Nkrumah described the Ashanti Region as one of Ghana's most vibrant economic hubs and emphasised the Bank's long-term commitment to supporting businesses and communities within the region.

"The Ashanti Region has always stood out as one of the most vibrant and economically important parts of Ghana. Its entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and influence on business is impossible to ignore," she stated.

The Managing Director also highlighted the Bank's continuous support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), particularly women-led and youth-owned businesses through the expansion of the Bank's "W" Initiative and SME Clinics in Kumasi.

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"Access Bank (Ghana) PLC is not simply a bank doing business in Ghana. We are part of Ghana's growth story. We employ hundreds of Ghanaians and support thousands of SME businesses across communities such as Adum, Kejetia and beyond," she added.

As part of efforts to strengthen stakeholder collaboration within the region, Access Bank announced a donation of GH¢ 50,000 towards the completion of the Kumasi Regional Press Center project.

"I am aware of the ambitious Regional Press Centre project being undertaken by the media fraternity here, and I believe it is a worthy vision. In support of this initiative, Access Bank (Ghana) PLC is pleased to contribute GH¢ 50,000 towards its completion. We see this as part of a growing partnership, not a one-off gesture," she added.

The editors commended the Bank for sustaining direct engagement with stakeholders in the Ashanti Region and acknowledged the importance of stronger collaboration between financial institutions and the media in promoting regional economic development.

The engagement forms part of the Bank's broader strategy to deepen its presence in key regional economies while strengthening partnerships that support business growth, financial inclusion and sustainable development.

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