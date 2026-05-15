Ghana: Ho Teaching Hospital Launches Green Drive to Boost Patient Care

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has launched an environmental sustainability and beautification initiative aimed at transforming the facility into a serene, patient-friendly and globally competitive healthcare centre.

The initiative, unveiled during the hospital's 7th anniversary durbar, highlights management's commitment to creating a holistic healing environment that promotes patient comfort, recovery and overall wellbeing.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of HTH, Dr Hintermann K.K. Mbroh, stressed that the hospital's physical environment played a crucial role in patient outcomes.

He explained that a clean, green and aesthetically appealing setting could support faster healing while reducing stress and anxiety among patients and their families.

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Dr Mbroh said the hospital was deliberate in creating an atmosphere that reflected care, dignity and hope. He noted that the initiative went beyond beautification and focused on enhancing healing.

He added that the programme was also designed to improve staff morale by providing a conducive and inspiring working environment.

According to him, a well-maintained and visually appealing workplace would boost productivity and staff satisfaction, ultimately leading to better patient care.

Dr Mbroh explained that the initiative aligned with the hospital's broader vision of meeting international standards in healthcare delivery, particularly in the area of environmental sustainability.

He said the hospital aimed to position itself as a preferred destination for both local and international clients, especially in the growing field of health tourism.

Key components of the initiative include the adoption of circular economy practices, improved waste management systems, expansion of green spaces, regular maintenance of hospital surroundings, and continuous staff and public education on environmental responsibility.

As part of the launch, Dr Mbroh planted a flower on the hospital grounds to symbolise the beginning of a sustained effort in order to improve landscaping, sanitation and overall environmental management at the facility.

Staff and stakeholders, who attended the event, described the initiative as timely, noting that it would enhance the image of the hospital and improve the quality of service delivery.