Ghana: Asantehene Commends Getfund for Bringing Knust Teaching Hospital Vision to Life

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), led by its Administrator, Mr Paul Adjei, has paid a working visit to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to brief him on the award of a GH¢ 400 million contract for the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment for the new teaching hospital at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The visit was aimed at formally updating the Asantehene on the successful award of the contract, as well as ongoing efforts by GETFund and the government towards the realisation of the landmark healthcare project.

The project forms part of President John Dramani Mahama's broader agenda to strengthen tertiary healthcare infrastructure and position Ghanaian universities as centres of excellence.

During the engagement, Mr Adjei outlined the post-contract processes and implementation roadmap for the project.

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The proposed KNUST Teaching Hospital is expected to be fitted with modern medical technologies to support clinical training, medical research, and specialised healthcare delivery.

The Asantehene expressed appreciation to President Mahama for his commitment to improving healthcare and tertiary education infrastructure in the country.

He also commended Mr Adjei for his dedication and efforts in helping to bring the KNUST Teaching Hospital vision to life.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II further acknowledged GETFund's role in supporting the university and advancing healthcare infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

He noted that the establishment and equipping of the hospital would significantly enhance healthcare delivery in the region, while also contributing to the expansion of quality health services nationwide.

The Asantehene emphasised the importance of sustained investment in modern healthcare infrastructure and medical education as a key driver of national development and improved health outcomes.

Mr Adjei reaffirmed GETFund's commitment to supporting strategic national institutions through targeted investments in education and healthcare infrastructure.

He assured the Asantehene that the Fund remained committed to ensuring the successful implementation of the project in line with government's vision and the development aspirations of KNUST.

Once completed and operational, the KNUST Teaching Hospital is expected to serve as a major hub for clinical training, medical research, and specialised healthcare delivery for Ghana and the wider West African sub-region.