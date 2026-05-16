Nigeria: Just in - Tinubu Confirms Joint Operation With U.S. Killed Isis Commander in Nigeria

16 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The Nigerian leader described the operation as a product of successful partnership with the US.

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed that Nigeria and the US carried out a joint operation to kill a prominent terrorist.

"Overnight, Nigeria and the United States recorded a significant example of effective collaboration in the fight against terrorism," he wrote about two hours after US President Donald Trump made a similar announcement.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Trump announced the killing of Abubakar Mainok, also known as Abu-Bilal al-Mainuki, a senior Islamic State commander described as the group's global second-in-command. Mr Trump called the attack a "meticulously planned and very complex mission" carried out in partnership with Nigerian.

Mr Mainok, according to documents obtained from US registers, was specially designated as a "global terrorist" in 2023. One of the documents traced his origin to Mainok, a town in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State

In his statement, Mr Tinubu said the joint operation dealt a heavy blow to terrorists. He confirmed that the operation was carried out in the Lake Chad Basin area.

"Our determined Nigerian Armed Forces, working closely with the Armed Forces of the United States, conducted a daring joint operation that dealt a heavy blow to the ranks of the Islamic State.

"Early assessments confirm the elimination of the wanted IS senior leader, Abu-Bilal Al-Manuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, along with several of his lieutenants, during a strike on his compound in the Lake Chad Basin."

The Nigerian leader described the operation as a product of successful partnership with the US.

"Nigeria appreciates this partnership with the United States in advancing our shared security objectives. I extend my sincere gratitude to President Trump for his leadership and unwavering support in this effort.

"I commend the personnel involved on both sides for their professionalism and courage, and I look forward to more decisive strikes against all terrorist enclaves across the nation."

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