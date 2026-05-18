Senegal: BRVM Benchmark Composite Index Rises for Fourth Straight Week

The BRVM equity market closed higher for the week ended May 15, 2026, with headline indices posting gains. The BRVM Composite rose 1.99% to 412.64 points and the BRVM 30 gained 1.67% to 194.55 points. Year-to-date, the Composite is up 19.35%.

Breadth was positive, with 28 stocks advancing, 14 declining, and 5 unchanged. Trading volumes, however, fell 42% from the prior week to 3.11 million shares, and total transaction value dropped 18.68% to 6.04 billion XOF, pointing to a rise driven more by price than by participation.

Bernabe Côte d'Ivoire was the week's top gainer, surging 18.85% to 1,545 XOF on 16,089 shares traded, driven by Ivory Coast's infrastructure cycle and speculative buying in a stock seen as undervalued.

Coris Bank International Burkina Faso rose 18.48% to 19,905 XOF, bringing its year-to-date gain to 84.65%. Safca Côte d'Ivoire added 14% to 3,990 XOF, CFAO Motors gained 12.27% to 1,555 XOF, and Nei-Ceda rose 10.03% to 1,920 XOF.

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On the downside, Oragroup Togo shed 4.51% to 2,435 XOF, Servair fell 4.20% to 2,850 XOF, Ecobank Group dropped 3.33% to 29 XOF, Ecobank CI declined 2.98% to 16,300 XOF, and Sitab slipped 1.40% to 21,200 XOF.

Sonatel Senegal was the most traded stock, with 1.56 billion XOF in transactions -- 25.90% of total market activity -- reflecting its status as the BRVM's most liquid name. Safca and BOA Côte d'Ivoire also featured among the week's most active stocks.

The bond market edged down 0.31% in market capitalisation to 12,287 billion XOF. The Senegal 6.75% 2025-2032 sovereign bond dominated fixed-income trading, accounting for 47.80% of total bond transaction value for the week.

Key Takeaways

The BRVM's year-to-date gain of 19.35% on the Composite as of mid-May 2026 puts it among the better-performing frontier equity markets globally so far this year, continuing a run that saw the exchange close 2025 up roughly 14% -- its third consecutive year of positive returns. The regional market, which covers 8 WAEMU member states and lists 46 equities, has benefited from a combination of factors: rising corporate earnings in Ivory Coast, the continent's third-largest economy, strong cocoa revenues following a record 2023-2024 crop season, and increasing retail investor participation driven by mobile-first brokerages. The Coris Bank surge -- up nearly 85% year-to-date -- stands out as it reflects a rerating of Burkina Faso-domiciled assets despite the country's security and political deterioration, suggesting that some investors are taking a contrarian view on Ouagadougou-listed stocks at depressed valuations. The fixed income market, now capitalised at 12,287 billion XOF, continues to dwarf the equity segment and serves as the primary financing channel for WAEMU sovereign borrowers, with Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Benin the most active issuers. The dominance of the Senegal 2025-2032 bond in weekly trading reflects demand for higher-yielding WAEMU paper at a time when investors are pricing in sovereign risk differentials across the zone more carefully than in prior years.