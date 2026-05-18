Nigeria: Team Nigeria's Women Claim Fourth Gold Medal in 4x400m Relay in Accra

Team Nigeria's athletes concluded their participation at the 2026 CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana with a fourth gold medal in the women's 4x400m relay yesterday evening.

The quartet of Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh, Jacinta Lawrence and Patience Okon-George clocked 3:29.25 to win Nigeria's fourth gold medal in Ghana.

The Nigerians totally dominated the race from the start till finish, with Patience Okon-George as the anchor leg, leaving second placed Ethiopian lady behind by over 30meters at the finish line. Kenya settled for the bronze medal.

However, it was not same smooth-sailing in the men's version as Zimbabwe won the race, clocking 3:01.08 at the finish line. Kenya and Morocco placed second and third with the Nigerian men far away from the podium.

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Earlier in some of the final races concluded yesterday, Rosemary Chukwuma picked another silver medal in the women's 200m just as she did in the 100m.

In Javelin, Nigeria's Adams Samuel Kure placed fourth to miss out of the podium.

As it has become the tradition in over the last two decades of track and field in the country, the women have continued to dominate the medals won by Team Nigeria at major events.

Tobi Amusan won the country's first gold in the 100m hurdles in Ghana while the quartet of Rosemary Nwankwo, Jennifer Obi Chukwuka, Rosemary Chukwuma and Miracle Ezechukwu stormed to victory in the women's 4x100m relay.

In the Mixed 4x400m relay, the quartet of Ezekiel Asuquo, Toheebat Jimoh, Victor Imeh and Patience Okon-George combined to brilliantly overpowered all opposition to the gold medal. Yesterday's women's 4x400m gold completed the four gold medals won by Nigeria in Ghana 2026.

Of course, there are a few silver and bronze medals in between, the men basically have not been able to reassert themselves despite Samuel Ogazi's new form, including erasing Innocent Egbunike's over three decades old 400m national record.

Meanwhile, a top officials of Athletics Federation of Nigeria confirmed last night that Team Nigeria relegation will return to Nigeria this Monday evening.