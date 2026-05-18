Nigeria: Sultan Declares Monday As Dhul Hijjah 1, Eid-Al-Adha Wednesday, May 27

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday, May 18, 2026, as the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1447 After Hijrah (AH), following the sighting of the crescent moon.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement issued by the Wazirin Sokoto and çhairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sokoto Sultanate Council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

According to the statement, the successful sighting of the moon marks the commencement of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, regarded as one of the holiest periods in Islam.

The Sultanate Council noted that the sacred month is significant for Muslims worldwide as it coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage and the celebration of Eid-el-Adha.

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"With this declaration, Muslims in Nigeria and beyond will begin preparations for the sacred rites and celebrations associated with Zulhijja, including the Eid al-Adha festival, which is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (10th Dhul Hijja), subject to confirmation," the statement read.

The Council urged the Muslim Ummah to use the spiritual season for prayers, reflection and renewed devotion, while also praying for peace, unity and prosperity in Nigeria.

It further advised members of the public to rely only on official communications from the Sultanate Council and recognised Islamic authorities for updates regarding the observance of the season.