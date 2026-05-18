Nigeria: Dangote's Ethiopia Expansion Hits $4bn, Eyes Continental Food Self-Sufficiency

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has reaffirmed the company's ambition to drive Africa toward food self-sufficiency as its investment in Ethiopia's fertiliser sector rises to over $4 billion.

Dangote made the disclosure during a press briefing in Gode, in Ethiopia's Somali region, where he is currently on a working visit hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Ethiopian leader received him and accompanied him to inspect the site of a major fertiliser plant currently under construction.

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He said the expansion reflects a long-term strategy aimed at addressing Africa's persistent food insecurity by improving access to critical agricultural inputs, particularly fertiliser.

"Africa holds immense agricultural potential, yet continues to grapple with food insecurity due to limited access to fertiliser," Dangote said. "Through our investments, we are committed to reversing this trend by boosting productivity, empowering farmers, and advancing a sustainable path to food self-sufficiency."

He stressed that with sustained investment in fertiliser production and supporting infrastructure, Africa has the capacity not only to feed itself but also to become a net exporter of agricultural produce.

"Africa has the capacity to feed itself and even export to the rest of the world. Our fertiliser investments across the continent are designed to unlock that potential and secure a prosperous future for our people," he added.

Dangote further disclosed that the Group's total investment commitment in Ethiopia has now increased from $2.5 billion to over $4 billion. The expanded portfolio includes a 110-kilometre pipeline, a 120MW power plant, a polypropylene packaging facility, and a two-million-tonne NPK blending plant, among other infrastructure components.

He described Ethiopia as a strategic hub in Dangote Group's continental investment roadmap, noting that the country now ranks as the second-largest recipient of the Group's investments in Africa, accounting for nearly nine per cent of planned outlays up to 2030.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended the pace and scale of the project, describing Dangote as a reliable partner in Ethiopia's industrial transformation agenda.

He said the fertiliser project aligns with Ethiopia's broader economic priorities, particularly efforts to reduce dependence on imports and strengthen domestic production capacity.

According to him, the project will not only boost fertiliser availability for millions of farmers but also create significant employment opportunities and strengthen the country's industrial value chain.

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"This type of large-scale investment demonstrates the power of strong collaboration between government and the private sector," the Prime Minister said. "Expanding such partnerships will accelerate economic growth, attract further investment, and improve the livelihoods of our people."

The Dangote fertiliser initiative is widely viewed as a major step toward transforming Africa's agricultural sector, with expectations that it will enhance productivity, reduce import dependence, and support broader economic growth across the continent.