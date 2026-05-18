Nigeria: Senate Condemns Students' Abduction in Borno, Oyo, Promises State Police Soon

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has condemned the abduction of students and teachers in Borno and Oyo states, describing the incidents as attacks on the future of Nigeria and a threat to national development.

Bamidele, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the recent kidnappings further underscored the urgent need to establish state police to strengthen the country's security architecture.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja through his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, the Senate leader called for concerted and strategic measures to safeguard schools across the country and address the growing number of out-of-school children.

The condemnation followed the abduction of 45 students and teachers from Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A Primary School in Esiele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday.

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Similarly, Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting 42 students during the invasion.

Reacting to the incidents, Bamidele described the abductions as a tragic national concern that must not be allowed to continue, assuring Nigerians that the National Assembly would intensify legislative efforts aimed at tackling insecurity across the federation.

According to him, the 10th National Assembly is already at an advanced stage of reviewing the 1999 Constitution to pave the way for the establishment of state police.

"The process will soon be concluded at the National Assembly. Thereafter, the proposal will be transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration and approval, which requires the support of two-thirds of the state legislatures before state police can come into effect," he stated.

The Senate leader appealed to state governments and lawmakers across the country to treat the state police proposal as a matter of national importance rather than subjecting it to partisan or ethnic considerations.

He noted that the current security challenges facing the country demand collaborative and innovative approaches capable of complementing the existing national policing structure.

Bamidele also urged both the federal and state governments to fully embrace and implement the Safe School Initiative as an interim measure to protect schools and reduce the rising number of out-of-school children, currently estimated at 18.3 million nationwide.

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"The incessant abduction of students and teachers is a tragic national concern that negates our development indices. We cannot and must not allow it to continue," he said.

He disclosed that upon resumption of plenary on June 2, the National Assembly would prioritise pending legislative measures aimed at strengthening national security.

According to him, one of the key initiatives is the ongoing constitutional amendment seeking to establish state police, while another is the proposed amendment to the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, designed to strengthen the justice system and discourage violent crimes across the country.

Bamidele reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to supporting policies and laws that would improve security, protect lives, and restore confidence in public institutions nationwide.