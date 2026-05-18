Nigeria: Daniel Withdraws From Ogun APC Senatorial Primary Election Over Alleged Plans to Attack Supporters

Barring any last-minute manoeuvring, members of Otunba Gbenga Daniel's political family, under the aegis of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Otunba Gbenga Daniel Movement (BATOGD Movement), on Sunday evening ordered their principal, Daniel, to stay away from participating in the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election scheduled to hold tomorrow, Monday, May 19, 2026, for fear of attacks on supporters.

Daniel, who is currently the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly (NASS), has equally endorsed the BATOGD Movement's position and has therefore withdrawn from participating in the party's Ogun East senatorial primary election.

Consequently, in a statement issued on Sunday evening by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Movement, Daniel directed his supporters to boycott the primary election over security concerns and alleged threats from agents of the state government.

Daniel's withdrawal from the primary election was based on the directive of top members of his political family and critical APC stakeholders in the zone under the aegis of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-Otunba Gbenga Daniel Movement (BATOGD Movement).

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The statement, jointly signed by the Director-General of the BATOGD Movement, General Olumuyiwa Okunowo (rtd), alongside 34 others, explained that the decision to withdraw Daniel from the primary election was due to insecurity, which could jeopardise the lives and safety of his supporters expected to participate in the exercise.

In the statement titled, "Our Ebenizeri," a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, the signatories alleged that some individuals, described as "agents of the state government," had already taken positions against Daniel and were "ready to strike his supporters down" during the conduct of the primaries.

The BATOGD signatories, representing the nine local government areas of Ogun East Senatorial District, also alleged that suspicious movements and the presence of miscreants had heightened fears of violence ahead of the exercise.

Gen. Okunowo and the 34 other signatories to the statement explained that what they had experienced in recent times was contrary to their understanding of the principles of democracy, where fair play is the minimum expectation.

The statement reads in part: "In the last few days, we have seen all manners of strange movements and miscreants taking positions and ready to strike down our people.

"We have heard and seen agents of the state government threatening fire and brimstone against our supporters, and the elections yesterday are a confirmation of our worst fears. We do not believe, in good conscience, that we should subject our people to unnecessary danger and mayhem.

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"On this note, we have advised our principal, His Excellency, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to distance himself from the senatorial party primary election.

"We also hereby advise our supporters to stay away from the venues of the senatorial party primary election scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026, for their own safety."

When contacted for his reaction, the Principal Media Adviser to former Governor Daniel confirmed the development, adding that the senator himself had endorsed the BATOGD position asking him to withdraw from participating in the primary election.