Nigeria: 'I'll Go to University, Become a Farmer At 40' - Ice Prince

The rapper revealed his retirement plans as he gradually steps away from releasing albums after nearly two decades in music.

16 years after he made his foray into the Nigerian music scene, Panshak Zamani, famously known as Ice Prince, has said that he would be partially hanging up his boots.

In 2010, he rose to fame with the release of 'Oleku', which has since been ranked among Nigeria's most remixed songs of all time.

Since then, he has released three albums: 'Everybody Loves Ice Prince', 'Fire of Zamani', and 'Jos to the World'.

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With a fourth album, 'Testimony of Grace', on the way, the former Chocolate City signee said that it would be his last album.

New endeavours

Speaking on his next steps, the rap star, who was a guest on the breakfast show 'Wake Up Nigeria' on Television Continental, said that in three years, he will be 40, and he has other goals for then.

"I intend to go to school because I never got a chance to go to university. So I intend to go to university when I'm 40 to study a course.

"I intend to go to the farm. I intend to be a farmer at that age. So, music or album releases aren't something I intend to be chasing at that age. Not to say I don't intend to drop music. I'm still going to put out music here and there. But the culture of album releases will not be there for me," he said.

He further revealed that he intends to study Agriculture because he wants to be on a farm.

"You know I'm from Jos. We grow some of the best fruits and plants. You know, if you call a person Tomato Jos, that's the best compliment," Ice Prince explained.

No pressure

The artist, who recently embarked on a massive weight-loss journey, also dispelled the notion that he was stepping back from the music industry because he couldn't stand the pressure it brings.

"I've never been the type to feel any pressure. I've been so blessed. In fact, these days I make more money than I did back in the day. I'm still travelling around the world because of music. I'm still getting booked all over the world. I have no reason to be pressured, and I've never seen music as a competition or something like that.

Despite music taking a back seat, Ice Prince said he still intends to remain in the game by introducing new artistes and embarking on music and film production projects.

He, however, said that he would not be acting as a record label executive.

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"I've done that job before, and I failed woefully. Chocolate City employed me as its COO. Even though I put out a successful album, 'The Indestructible Choc Choc Boy' album that had Victoria Kimani, CKay, Milli, the whole Choc Choc Boy crew, I don't think I was a pro at that job.

"That job is not for me. The office is not for me. Farm is for me," he noted.

Testimony of Grace

Shedding light on his soon-to-be-released album, the rapper said it is about expressing himself in the best way he can and showcasing his talent the best way he knows how.

The 13-track album features other artistes like Niniola, Boj Luna, Skibii, Ceeza Milli, Sauce Kid, Medikal from Ghana, and Nosa, among others.

"It's just a collection of my thoughts. As they say, music is an expression of self. This is an expression of myself. I titled it 'Testimony of Grace' because, over the years, I feel like I've lived a life of grace.

"I've been very lucky to have lived a successful life, a joyful life. God has blessed me in so many ways that I can't even explain. I came into the game with my song 'Oleku' in 2010, so I'm like 16 years into being really active in music, and God has been gracious to me. So for me, it is a testimony of grace," he said.