Nigeria: 'I Remain Loyal to APC and Tinubu' - Cubana Chief Priest Says After Primaries Defeat

Seyi Tinubu publicly consoled Cubana Chief Priest following the businessman's defeat in the APC primary election for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State.

Socialite and businessman Pascal "Cubana Chief Priest (CP)" Okechukwu has reacted to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Orsu/Orlu/Oru East Federal Constituency seat in Imo State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the businessman lost the party's ticket for the constituency to incumbent lawmaker, Canice Moore Nwachukwu, during the primary election held on Saturday ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He faced criticism from social media users over the loss.

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However, reacting to the criticism, the Imo State Director of the City Boy Movement (CBM) stated in a post on his Instagram Story on Sunday that he did not participate in the primaries.

He stated that he respected the party's zoning arrangement within the federal constituency after holding consultations and meetings with APC leaders and the state governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Excuse

CP noted: "At the end of the consultations, the party adopted its zoning arrangement and selected preferred aspirants, asking them to proceed to the field. In respect for the party and its leadership, I chose not to proceed to the field, and indeed, I never did. Nobody will say they saw me anywhere around the primary venue. In fact, I did not participate as I headed straight back to Lagos.

"Those from my constituency can attest to the fact that I was not seen at any primary election venue. Immediately, the party's decision was communicated to me in the early hours of Saturday, before the primaries, and I stayed away completely in respect of the leadership and the internal understanding reached. It is, therefore, laughable that some misguided elements are attempting to use my name for unnecessary trending online."

Two terms

Furthermore, CP, who is also a musician, said he remained a loyal party member and committed to progress.

He added that he respected the resolution to retain the Orlu LGA for two terms before it is moved to another LGA.

The businessman also stated that he had made it clear to party leaders that his decision to contest for the office stemmed from his belief that the current office holder was not meeting the expectations and aspirations of the people.

"He made the argument that it was not the turn of my local government area to occupy the seat at this time, especially considering that my elder brother, Asiwaju Jerry Alagboso, had previously served three terms in the House.

Orlu East, where he comes from, has him as governor, so it is fair we allow the incumbent to go again. I understood and respected that position", he said.

Loyalty

CP also said he remained committed to ensuring the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He added that his loyalty remained absolute and unwavering, adding that democracy thrived on participation, conviction, and healthy engagement.

He also expressed pride in the energy and support the movement generated across the constituency.

"I will continue vigorously with our advocacy and mobilisation efforts for the success of the Renewed Hope agenda. I will not be distracted by the opinions, analysis, or social media crusades of ill-informed individuals seeking relevance online. I therefore encourage all my supporters and members of the City Boy Movement to remain calm, focused, and loyal to our great party, the APC.

"In the coming days, we shall roll out more strategic programs and grassroots activities in support of Asiwaju and the continued progress of Nigeria. The APC remains my party, today and always. I remain loyal and committed to the ideals and leadership of our great party. And on the Asiwaju mandate, we stand firmly and unapologetically", said the businessman.

No regret

Furthermore, CP said he did not regret obtaining the form to contest for the House of Representatives or support Mr Tinubu's reelection bid.

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He added that he issued the clarification due to what he described as a disturbing trend.

He noted that some individuals who ought to know better had joined in spreading unnecessary misinformation and "cruising."

He said, "But again, it is only a big name that attracts attention and attempts at dragging. Let me state categorically: I am not indebted to anybody over my aspiration.

"The aspiration was entirely mine, driven by my personal conviction and desire to serve. I have absolutely no regret whatsoever in raising the political stakes and consciousness in our constituency, leading to the primaries."

This newspaper reported that Mr Uzodimma, ahead of the primaries, cautioned party members against adopting a "do-or-die" approach.

The governor also reiterated that zoning remained an important mechanism for ensuring fairness, inclusiveness, and genuine democratic representation.