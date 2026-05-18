Nigeria: Mercy Johnson's Husband Secures APC Ticket for Second-Term Reps Bid

17 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Muna

Odianosen Okojie represents Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency.

Prince Odianosen Okojie, the husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has emerged victorious in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), securing the party's ticket for a second term bid to the House of Representatives.

The APC primaries were conducted on Saturday in Edo State.

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Mr Okojie currently represents Esan North-East/Esan South-East Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, a seat he won during the 25 February 2023 general election on the APC platform.

His emergence in the primary election further strengthens his chances of returning to the National Assembly ahead of the next general election cycle, as the APC intensifies preparations to retain its foothold in Edo State following Governor Monday Okpebholo's victory in the state governorship election.

Appreciations

In a statement shared on social media, Mr Okojie expressed gratitude to party leaders, supporters, and Governor Okpebholo for the confidence reposed in him.

"Today, I am deeply humbled and honoured to emerge victorious in the APC primary election," he wrote.

"I sincerely want to thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the confidence reposed in me to fly the party flag in the forthcoming election to return to the National Assembly."

The lawmaker also thanked leaders and supporters within his constituency for their backing throughout the primary process.

"My profound appreciation goes to the leaders of our party, members, supporters, and the good people of my constituency for the trust, encouragement, and overwhelming support throughout the process. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us who believe in purposeful leadership, unity, progress, and effective representation," he stated.

commitment

Mr Okojie pledged continued commitment to effective representation and development within the constituency.

"I remain committed to serving our people with dedication, loyalty, and integrity. Together, we will continue to build a stronger future for our great constituency and uphold the ideals of our great party," he added.

Beyond politics, Mr Okojie has attracted public attention, in part, because of his marriage to celebrated Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie, one of Nigeria's most recognised film stars. The couple have frequently appeared together at political and entertainment events, with the actress openly supporting her husband's political career.

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