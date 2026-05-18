Nigeria: Terrorists Attack Military Training School in Yobe, Kill Army, Police Officers - Official

Police spokesperson Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police, said the attack occurred in the early hours of 8 May at about 1:15 a.m

At least 17 police officers undergoing specialised operational training have been killed after suspected Islamist insurgents attacked the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The police confirmed the deaths on Saturday, saying the officers were participating in advanced tactical and counter-terrorism training when gunmen launched a coordinated overnight assault on the military facility from multiple directions.

Police spokesperson Anthony Placid, a deputy commissioner of police, said the attack occurred in the early hours of 8 May at about 1:15 a.m.

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"The officers paid the supreme price in service to the nation following a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi," Mr Placid said in a statement.

He added that several Nigerian Army personnel were also killed while repelling the assault, though authorities did not immediately disclose the number of military casualties.

The attack is among the deadliest recent strikes on security formations in Nigeria's North-east, where insurgent groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have sustained violent campaigns despite years of military operations.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu described the slain officers as courageous personnel who demonstrated patriotism and dedication to national security.

He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and assured Nigerians that their sacrifice would not be forgotten.

Yobe State Commissioner of Police Usman Jibrin visited the military institution on behalf of the police chief, where he met with the commandant, Brigadier General A.C. Enuagu, other military officers, and surviving police trainees.

Mr Jibrin urged the remaining trainees to remain steadfast and complete their programme in honour of their fallen colleagues.

"The Force, working closely with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, will sustain ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice," Mr Placid said.

Renewed concerns over North-east insecurity

The Buni Yadi assault highlights persistent security threats in Nigeria's North-east, where insurgents continue to target military formations, communities, and strategic institutions.

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Buni Yadi, located along a historically volatile corridor in Yobe State, has repeatedly witnessed extremist violence over the years.

Despite sustained counter-insurgency campaigns by Nigerian troops under Operation Hadin Kai, recent attacks suggest militant groups retain significant operational capacity.

Security analysts say the latest attack underscores the resilience of extremist networks and raises questions about evolving tactical vulnerabilities within security installations.

Nigeria's North-east insurgency, now in its second decade, has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, according to humanitarian agencies.