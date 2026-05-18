Nigeria: Activist Yerima Shettima Withdraws From APC Kaduna Central Senate Race

An aspirant for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Amb. Yerima Shettima, has formally withdrawn from the race and pledged total support for candidates of the ruling party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Shettima, at a press conference in Kaduna, said his decision followed extensive consultations and careful reflection, stressing that he remained loyal to the APC and committed to the unity of the party.

According to the activist, the decision to step down from the contest was not borne out of fear or weakness, but out of respect for party discipline and collective interest.

"After wide consultations and deep reflection, I have decided to respect the decision of our great party regarding the senatorial contest," he stated.

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"This decision is not borne out of fear, weakness, or cowardice, but rather from my unwavering commitment to party unity, discipline, and collective progress," he added.

The APC chieftain reaffirmed his support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, describing his loyalty to the party as unwavering.

"As a loyal and committed party man, I remain steadfast in my support for the APC and reaffirm my readiness to continue contributing my quota towards the victory of our great party at all levels in the forthcoming elections," he said.

Shettima expressed gratitude to party members, supporters, stakeholders and non-party members who supported his aspiration, assuring them that their goodwill would not be taken for granted.

He also appealed to his supporters and political associates to remain calm and support all candidates that emerge under the APC platform.

"I call on all my supporters and associates to remain calm, peaceful, and fully committed to supporting all candidates that emerge under the platform of our great party. The unity and success of the APC must remain our collective priority," he said.

The former aspirant further advocated reconciliation among aggrieved party members, stressing the need for unity and cohesion within the APC.

"At this critical moment, I also strongly advocate for genuine reconciliation among all aggrieved members to strengthen our party and ensure lasting peace, cohesion, and progress within our ranks," he stated.

Shettima specifically appreciated members of the Capacity Movement led by Shehu Sani Sado, as well as members of his Campaign Council, for their support and commitment throughout the period of his aspiration.

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He formally announced his withdrawal from the Kaduna Central Senatorial race, pledging to align fully with decisions of the APC leadership.