Nigeria: Tension in Ondo APC Over Undelivered House of Reps Primary Results

-- Committee split, halts declaration

Anxiety is rising in the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress after the seven-member National Assembly Primary Election Committee failed to announce results of last Saturday's House of Representatives primaries.

Party sources said disagreements among committee members stalled the process. The panel, led by Hon. Iboroma Harry Dabibi, is reportedly under pressure to declare certain aspirants winners, including some earlier disqualified by the party.

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According to one source, the crisis forced the committee's secretary, Adamu Mohammed Shamaki, and two other members to return to Abuja.

The chairman and remaining members stayed in Akure but could not proceed with announcing results.

"The secretary protested that the panel does not have the power to announce consensus candidates as desired by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa," the source said.

"He insisted the panel should collate findings and submit a report to the National Working Committee."

The secretary's whereabouts were initially unclear, but a party leader said he had returned to Abuja to brief the APC NWC.

Seven aspirants were disqualified from the race: Hon. Adefisoye Tajudeen (Idanre/Ifedore), Olusegun Ategbole (Akoko South West/Akoko South East), Seun Ajongbolo (Akoko South East/Akoko South West), Ayodele Arowole (Owo/Ose), Murufu Ibrahim (Akoko North East/Akoko North West), Oseni Oyeniyi (Akoko North East/Akoko North West), and Olaleye Adedipe (Akoko North East/Akoko North West).

Three of them, Adefisoye, Ategbole, and Arowole, were reportedly among Governor Aiyedatiwa's consensus candidates and still participated in the primaries.

A party source alleged that political actors acting on the governor's instruction pressured the committee to declare nine consensus aspirants as winners.

"They attempted to announce three aspirants as winners in their constituencies: Hon. Abiola Makinde (Ondo West/Ondo East), Hon. Wunmi Edet (Akure South/Akure North), and Muyiwa Daramola (Okitipupa/Irele)," he said.

"They could not proceed because the secretary and two members had left. No results can be submitted to the NWC without the secretary's signature."

The source also questioned why Arowole and Ategbole were at the collation centre despite their disqualification, suggesting they expected to be declared winners to create grounds for litigation.

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He raised further concern over the presence of APC National Youth Leader Dayo Israel at the collation centre.

"He is not a member of the committee. What was he doing there? Whose interest was he representing? Was he trying to influence the process?"

The sudden departure of the secretary and two members has heightened anxiety over the party's senatorial primaries scheduled for tomorrow, as their absence may affect the exercise.

Meanwhile, the state APC has invited aggrieved aspirants to present complaints before its Primary Appeal Committee. In a statement, State Secretary Alex Kalejaye said the committee would sit on Saturday at the party secretariat to hear petitions.

Kalejaye urged dissatisfied aspirants to use the appeal process to ensure fairness and justice. He said the committee would remain at the secretariat until all complaints are treated.

The party assured members the exercise aims to promote equity and sustain unity after controversies trailed some primaries across the state.