Nigeria: Only Desmond Elliott Refused to Step Down for Me, Says Lagos Assembly Seat Aspirant

Ms Bakare-Odunuga is up against the incumbent, Desmond Elliot, who is seeking re-election to represent the state constituency for the fourth time in 2027.

A former Special Adviser on Housing to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Barakat Bakare-Odunuga, has declared her resolve to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Surulere Constituency I of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Ms Bakare-Odunuga is up against the incumbent, Desmond Elliot, who is seeking re-election to represent the state constituency for the fourth time in 2027.

She made the declaration to square up to Mr Elliot in the upcoming party primary at an event on Sunday in Surulere, where she was endorsed by party stalwarts, lawmakers and supporters, in what turned into a show of political strength ahead of the APC primaries scheduled for 20 May.

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"The others stepped down and are supporting me and they're all here, but the only person that didn't step down and insisted on going to the primaries is Hon. Desmond Elliott. I wish him all the best, and I wish myself luck too. I'm praying that on Wednesday, I emerge as the APC candidate for the Lagos State House of Assembly, Surulere Constituency I," she said.

The event, held at The Stable in the Bode Thomas area of Surulere, attracted APC leaders, including the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Idris Aregbe, and the member representing Surulere Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Fuad Laguda.

Party stakeholders and supporters filled the venue, with several aspirants reportedly withdrawing from the race and pledging support for Ms Bakare-Odunuga during the gathering.

Mr Laguda urged party members to rally behind her, while Mr Aregbe pledged political support, saying his network would "speak with one voice" at the primaries.

In a dramatic turn at the event, one of the campaign figures previously aligned with Desmond Elliott reportedly announced his withdrawal from the lawmaker's re-election bid to support Ms Bakare's aspiration, drawing cheers from supporters.

Ms Bakare-Odunuga, in her acceptance remarks, described Surulere as a "covenant" she was determined to honour through legislative representation.

"Surulere is not just a constituency -- it is a covenant. And today, I am making a covenant with every man, every woman, every trader, every student, and every elder in this great land," she stated.

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She promised to focus on infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth empowerment if elected, adding that she would "not go to that hallowed chamber to warm a seat."

The declaration comes amid rising tension within the Surulere chapter of the APC ahead of the party primaries.

In a viral video, Mr Elliott alleged intimidation, political victimisation and the withdrawal of his security aides ahead of the exercise.

The lawmaker accused unnamed party leaders and local government officials of coercing members to support a preferred aspirant, claims that have further heightened tensions within the party structure.

He also alleged that his security personnel were withdrawn and that supporters faced political backlash for aligning with him.

Despite the concerns, Mr Elliott said he would accept the outcome of the primaries if conducted in a free and fair manner.