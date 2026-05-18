Nigeria: Govt Rolls Out Free Healthcare for Pensioners Earning Below N70,000

The National Pension Commission, PenCom, has inaugurated a free healthcare initiative for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, targeting pensioners earning less than N70,000 monthly.

The programme, known as PenCare, is aimed at improving access to healthcare for low-income retirees and reducing the burden of medical expenses among elderly Nigerians.

In a statement, PenCom said the pilot phase of the initiative is open to retirees who are at least 60 years old and receive monthly pensions of not more than N70,000 from their Pension Fund Administrators, PFAs.

The Commission disclosed that registration for the scheme has commenced and that only 30,000 eligible pensioners would benefit in the first phase on a first-come, first-served basis.

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According to PenCom, interested retirees can register by scanning the barcode published in national newspapers or by visiting the Commission's official website as well as the websites of participating PFAs.

PenCom described PenCare as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, efforts aimed at preserving the dignity, health and well-being of pensioners across the country.

The pension regulator noted that the initiative reflects its commitment to improving the welfare of retirees through enhanced healthcare access and financial security in retirement.

The Commission added that the programme would help address the growing healthcare challenges faced by pensioners, especially those with limited income, while reaffirming its resolve to prioritise the needs of retirees nationwide.