Nigeria: NDC Closes Sale of Presidential Forms, Extends Others By One Week

The Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has closed the sale of its expression of interest and nomination forms for the position of president.

The party has, however, extended the deadline for the collection of its Expression of Interest Forms for key elective offices ahead of the 2027 general election, giving aspirants an additional one week to complete the process.

In a statement in Abuja and signed by the party's National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC announced that the deadline, earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has now been shifted to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

According to the statement, the extension affects aspirants seeking tickets for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and governorship positions.

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It, however, declared that the sale and collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the Office of the President has officially closed.

According to the timetable released by the party, screening of aspirants who have purchased and completed the forms will commence on Tuesday, May 19, and end on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The statement further stated that the collection and return of nomination forms for screened and cleared aspirants will begin May 20 and close May 26, 2026.

The statement warned that no further extension will be granted beyond the new deadline, urging all aspirants to strictly comply with the guidelines and timelines.

"All aspirants are expected to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues across the country with relevant documents."

According to the National Secretary, the party has directed that all documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six copies each, stressing that the screening exercise would be guided by factors including the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity and competence, as well as the character of aspirants.

It added that the screening committee is directed to take into consideration the party's affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

It further encouraged aspirants to embrace consensus-building, stressing that only aspirants cleared through the screening process would be eligible to purchase nomination forms.

The statement read, "The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) hereby informs all aspirants and the general public that the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest Forms for the State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship positions, earlier scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, 17th May, 2026, has been extended to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, 24th May, 2026.

"Screening of aspirants who have purchased and completed the Expression of Interest Forms will commence on Tuesday, 19th May, 2026, and will end at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026.

"The collection and return of nomination forms for all screened and cleared aspirants will commence on Wednesday, 20th May, 2026, and close on Tuesday, 26th May, 2026.

"All aspirants are required to ensure strict compliance with the deadline, as no extension will be granted beyond the closing date.

"However, the collection of Expression of Interest forms for the Office of the President is hereby closed.

All aspirants are expected to appear for screening and pre-qualification interviews at designated venues across the country, as earlier advertised, with the following documents: Educational certificates; birth certificate or declaration of age; Four (4) recent passport photographs; Copy of voter's identification card; NDC membership card; Copy of his/her CV (Curriculum Vitae)

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"All documents submitted to the Screening Committee must be in six (6) copies each.

Screening shall be based, among other criteria, on the wishes of the electorate, local peculiarities, capacity and competence of aspirants and character.

The Screening Committee is to take note of the party's affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

"Aspirants are also encouraged to pursue consensus-building, as only cleared aspirants will be eligible to purchasenomination forms..

All aspirants are advised to strictly comply with the guidelines and timelines."