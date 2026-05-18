Ghana: 9 Ghanaians Sentenced to 50 Years in U.S. Over Romance Fraud

In an unprecedented fashion, nine Ghanaians have been sentenced to approximately 50 years in prison for their roles in high profile romance fraud schemes targeting elderly victims in the United States of America.

Additionally, two brothers from Ghana and a woman from the U.S. have been indicted for similar reasons.

An indictment was recently unsealed in United States v. Jamal Abubakari, et al., charging the following three individuals with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

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They are Jamal Abubakari, aka Jamal Abubakar, aka Arrangement, 22; Kamal Abubakari, aka Kamal Abubakar, aka Lancaster, 22; and Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, aka Amanda Joy Glum, aka Amanda Joy Kessei Bierman, 53.

All three defendants were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody pending further court proceedings.

The investigation leading to the indictments was led by the FBI Cleveland Division, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio on Thursday, May 14.

According to allegations in the indictment, from about July 2024 to April 2026, the defendants targeted older Americans on dating websites and social media platforms to engage in romance fraud schemes.

The defendants conspired with others to use fake personas to establish close personal relationships with the victims which were often romantic in nature.

After being misled by false stories, the victims sent money via wire transfer to financial accounts controlled by conspiracy members. Portions of the funds were further provided to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere.

In the first case, most of the convicts were charged with conspiracy to commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering after series of investigations and arrests by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Cleveland Office, Ohio, in collaboration with Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO), Ghana Police Service, Narcotics Control Commission, the Office of the Attorney-General, Financial Centre and Bureau of National Investigations.

Dwayne Asafo Adjei, 29, a citizen of Ghana, was sentenced to 71 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $372,943 in restitution.

Nancy Adom, 30, of Akron and Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 71 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $1,079,559 in restitution.

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Eric Aidoo, 46, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 71 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $668,228 in restitution.

Additionally, Kelvin Asmah, 28, a citizen of Ghana, was recently arrested after being charged in a second superseding indictment.

In United States v. Otuo Amponsah, et al., the defendants below are currently serving prison sentences after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Conspiracy:

Otuo Amponsah 34, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $3,324,675 in restitution.

Portia Joe 28, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment; three years supervised release; and ordered to pay $2,035,438 in restitution.

Anna Amponsah 35, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 108 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $1,444,639 in restitution.

Hannah Adom, 27, of Akron and Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to 71 months of imprisonment; three years of supervised release; and ordered to pay $278,894 in restitution.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA