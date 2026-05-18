Nigeria: Buni Hails Outgoing Hadin Kai Commander, Charges Successor On Deepening Security Gains

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has commended the outgoing Commander of Sector 2 Joint Task Force (Northeast), Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General BMG Martins, for his commitment and contributions to the restoration of peace and security in the state.

Governor Buni gave the commendation when the outgoing commander paid him a farewell visit at the Government House, Damaturu, ahead of his redeployment.

The governor according to a statement issued by the director general Press Affairs and Media to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, described Brig. Gen. Martins as a committed and professional officer whose leadership contributed significantly to the successes recorded in the fight against insurgency and the sustenance of relative peace in Yobe State.

He said the government and people of the state appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of the military personnel serving in the North-East in the collective effort to restore lasting peace to the region.

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Governor Buni also charged the new Commander of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Brigadier General EU Effiong, to build on the achievements of his predecessor and deepen ongoing security gains recorded in the state.

He assured the new commander of the continued support and cooperation of the Yobe State Government and the people of the state to enable the military succeed in its operations.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Martins appreciated the Yobe State Government and the people of the state for their sustained support and cooperation to the military throughout his tenure.

He noted that the support and synergy between the government, security agencies and the people greatly contributed to the successes achieved in the fight against insurgency.

The outgoing commander appealed for the same support and cooperation to be extended to his successor to further strengthen ongoing efforts toward sustaining peace and security in the state.

Gen. Martins assured the governor that the military remains committed to building a peaceful and secure Yobe State, expressing confidence in the ability of the new commander to consolidate on the gains already achieved.