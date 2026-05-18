Nigeria: Radio Station Launches 2026 Planting Season Campaign in Suleja

Zuma Agric Radio has launched the 2026 planting season campaign at the Zuma FM premises in Suleja, Niger State, bringing together farmers, agricultural stakeholders, traditional leaders and development partners to promote improved farming practices and grassroots food production.

The event featured farmer sensitisation sessions, practical agricultural extension training, distribution of farm inputs and interactive engagements aimed at improving productivity and strengthening food security in rural communities.

At the flag-off ceremony, the founder of Zuma Agric Radio and convenor of the Zuma Agricultural Harvest Festival, Shuaibu Kere Ahmed, said the initiative was designed to provide farmers with practical support beyond advocacy and media discussions.

Ahmed said agriculture remains critical to economic stability, rural development and national food security, stressing that access to information and extension services is essential for smallholder farmers.

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"We are committed to creating a practical platform that supports farmers through information sharing, engagement and access to basic agricultural support services," he said.

Ahmed explained that the planting season programme also signalled the beginning of activities leading to the 10th edition of the Zuma Agricultural Harvest Festival scheduled to hold later in the year.

The participants described the initiative as timely, noting that many rural farmers require sustained guidance, training and support to cope with current agricultural challenges, including rising production costs and changing weather conditions.

Some stakeholders commended the platform for bridging the gap between rural farming communities and agricultural knowledge through media-driven engagement.

The organisers said Zuma Agric Radio would continue to focus on sustainable agriculture, rural empowerment and year-round farmer engagement through strategic partnerships and community-based agricultural programmes.