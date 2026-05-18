Nigeria: Business Women Assure Tinubu of Massive Votes in 2027 Polls

A group, Business Women of Influence for Renewed Hope Agenda (BWI-RHA), has pledged to mobilise massive grassroots support and deliver substantial votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The group said its decision was driven by confidence in the administration's economic reforms and commitment to rebuilding the country through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

During a media briefing and pre-launch of the organisation in Abuja yesterday, the national convener and director-general of BWI-RHA, Mrs Ngozi Oyewole, represented by the Head of Public Relations, Hajiya Mariah Danjuma, described the initiative as "a national awakening of women determined to shape the future of Nigeria through enterprise, leadership, unity, influence and service."

She explained that the organisation was established as a women-focused support platform aimed at promoting enterprise, economic inclusion, grassroots empowerment, leadership and national development in alignment with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

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Oyewole commended President Tinubu for what she described as his commitment to rebuilding Nigeria despite the prevailing socio-economic challenges, adding that women remain strategic partners in advancing the administration's vision.

According to her, BWI-RHA was created to harness the strength, resilience and intelligence of Nigerian women to drive sustainable national transformation and economic growth.

She stressed that the group was not merely another political support platform, but a strategic movement committed to empowering women across entrepreneurship, governance, technology, agriculture, creative industries and grassroots development.

"Our mission is to empower women, strengthen businesses, create opportunities, support communities, raise leaders, promote economic inclusion and contribute meaningfully to the Renewed Hope Agenda," she stated.

Also, the director of Media and Communications of BWI-RHA, Mrs Evelyn Onyilo, said businesswomen across the country were prepared to support the continuation of President Tinubu's economic reforms and leadership beyond 2027.

She said the organisation had commenced nationwide mobilisation, adding that within days of opening its communication platform, nearly 500 women from different sectors and regions had joined the movement.