Nigeria: Group Draws Tinubu's Attention to Zaura's Humanitarian Efforts

The World Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Organisation has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider businessman and philanthropist, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura, for a federal appointment, citing his humanitarian contributions and grassroots empowerment efforts.

The organisation said Zaura's commitment to improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians, particularly youths and women, had distinguished him as one of the leading humanitarian figures in Kano State.

In a statement issued over the weekend and signed by its Head of Administration, Emmanuel Daudu, the group described Zaura as a man who had consistently invested his resources in community development and poverty alleviation.

The organisation noted that Zaura had distributed over 200 vehicles and donated more than 1,000 motorcycles to support economic activities and empower young people across communities.

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It added that he had also provided over 150 electricity transformers to improve power supply in several areas, thereby supporting businesses and enhancing living conditions.

According to the statement, Zaura had sponsored vocational and skills acquisition programmes for youths and women, creating opportunities for self-reliance and economic growth.

The group stated, "A.A. Zaura has consistently demonstrated uncommon dedication to humanity and grassroots development through various empowerment programmes and sustainable support initiatives."

The organisation also expressed concern over reported tension in parts of Kano Central Senatorial District following the APC senatorial ticket dispute involving Zaura.

It warned that political instability and violence could threaten peace and sustainable development in the area.

The statement said the organisation's Political and Peace Desk considered the situation a threat to Sustainable Development Goal 16, which focuses on peace, justice and strong institutions.

It therefore appealed to Tinubu to intervene by considering Zaura for a strategic federal appointment.

According to the organisation, such a move would help restore confidence among his supporters and further encourage humanitarian service and youth empowerment in the country.

The body also commended Zaura for remaining loyal to the All Progressives Congress and for sustaining his support for the Tinubu administration despite the political setback.

It maintained that rewarding his contributions would serve as recognition for his sacrifices, loyalty and commitment to national development.