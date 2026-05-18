Nigeria: Borno Steps Up Efforts to Rescue 42 Askira-UBA School Abductees

Borno State government is working with security agencies to rescue 42 students and children abducted from Primary and Junior Government Day Secondary School in Mussa, Askira-Uba LGA last Friday.

The special adviser and spokesman of Borno State governor, Mallam Dauda Iliya, disclosed this to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Maiduguri.

Iliya said that since the abduction occurred, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has been holding meetings with the heads of security agencies, including the military, the police and critical stakeholders, towards the rescue of the victims.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Since the incident occurred, Governor Zulum has been holding a series of meetings with security agencies to ensure that the students, pupils and other captives are rescued and reunited with their family members.

It could be recalled that Senator Ali Ndume ( APC, Borno South), while confirming the attack, gave a breakdown that the abductees included 4 students from the secondary section, 28 pupils from the primary section, and 10 children taken from nearby homes.

The attackers struck during early morning classes and also targeted nearby residences.

The Senator called on troops of Operation HADIN KAI to intensify rescue operations towards the rescue of the captives.

Ndume described the attack as "barbaric and heartbreaking" and urged the military to act swiftly, citing a resurgence of raids in Chibok and Askira-Uba communities in recent weeks.

Efforts to speak to the Media information officer OPHK, Lt Col Sani Uba, on the update about the abducted victims were not successful as the mobile phone of the Army spokesman was not going through.

Similarly, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kenneth Nahum Daso, did not respond to an SMS message sent to him inquiring about an update on the abductees, nor to a call put through to him. End