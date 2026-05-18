Liberia: 'Boakai Administration Delivering Tangible Results'

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has strongly defended the performance of the Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration, insisting that the country is steadily advancing despite persistent criticism from political detractors.

Speaking Friday at the launch of the National Cadet Program in Gbarnga, Bong County, Minister Ngafuan told cadets, government officials, and citizens that Liberia is clearly "going forward, not backward."

"Today, through this National Cadet Program, we are about to give hope to more than 1,000 young people of Liberia; yet, our detractors will say Liberia is going backward," he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

The finance minister used the occasion both to formally launch the program and to defend what he described as tangible progress across key sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, energy, and governance reform.

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He stressed that over the past two years; the administration has recorded visible improvements that are directly impacting citizens.

Education, Roads, and Electricity Expansion

Minister Ngafuan disclosed that the government is preparing to construct or rehabilitate more than 100 schools across Liberia's 15 counties to strengthen foundational education, while also renovating several high schools, including institutions under the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

He also detailed ongoing road projects aimed at improving national connectivity.

"We are paving the road to the South-East including to Zwedru, Fish Town, and Harper. We are rehabilitating and paving the road from Free Port to St. Paul Bridge and then to Bo Waterside and will soon begin the pavement of the Salayea to Voinjama and the Mendikorma to Voinjama highways. Yet the detractors will say Liberia is going backward," he disclosed.

On electricity access, he added: "Today, we are connecting more households to electricity and business, and other activities are extending into the night hours in Monrovia, RIA Highway, Buchanan, and many other cities. Yet the detractors say Liberia is going backward."

Salary Increases and Public Sector Reforms

Minister Ngafuan also defended reforms in public sector compensation, noting that health workers, judges, engineers, and other professionals have benefited from improved pay and incentives.

He recalled emotional scenes at C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga, where health workers reportedly celebrated after receiving mobile notifications confirming salary increases effective January 2025.

"Today we have begun increasing the pay and incentives of critical professionals in the civil service... We have also fully reversed harmonization at the GAC and the LACC and for members of the Supreme Court Bench and judges of subordinate courts," he insisted. "Yet, our detractors say Liberia is going backward."

Budget Growth and Fiscal Performance

The finance minister further revealed that Liberia's national budget has grown from US$738 million to US$1.3 billion in just over two years, attributing the increase to stronger domestic revenue generation, improved tax administration, and reduced leakages.

"Today, we have succeeded in just 2 years, 3 months, and 24 days, in growing the budget from US$738 million to US$1.3 billion... Today, unlike in the past where the country got accustomed to the submission of Recast Budgets... we are now talking about a Supplementary Budget due to surplus revenue collection," he explained.

He said the additional fiscal space is enabling the government to recruit more young people into the army, police, and immigration service, while also absorbing volunteer teachers, health workers, and local chiefs onto the government payroll.

International Standing and Governance

Minister Ngafuan also pointed to Liberia's growing international profile, noting the country's position as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and improved partnerships with global institutions including the World Bank, IMF, African Development Bank, European Union, and bilateral partners such as the United States, China, and France.

"Red Light to Gbarnga" Analogy

In one of the most striking moments of his speech, Minister Ngafuan used a travel analogy to describe national progress.

"We may not have reached Gbarnga yet, but it is wrong for anyone to say we are still at Red Light. We have made meaningful progress," he said.

He explained that development should be understood as a gradual journey rather than an instant transformation, comparing it to a long and often difficult road trip.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the development journey is not a 100-meter rectilinear dash to the finish line. It is often times like a marathon that passes through bumpy and curvy paths to the finish line."

He added that while Liberia still has a long way to go, the country is no longer where it used to be.

"Today is better than yesterday. And tomorrow will be better than today. And the day after tomorrow will be better than tomorrow," he intimated.

Message to Cadets

Turning to the newly inducted cadets, Minister Ngafuan, cited his personal professional journey as a six-month intern/cadet in the Comptroller's Department of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) from November 1, 1988 to April 30, 1989, when he was still a student at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI). He noted that the internship program made him a stronger and smarter person and impacted positivity on his professional growth and success. He urged the cadets to embrace public service with humility, discipline, integrity, and patriotism.

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He warned against relying solely on academic success, quoting from a 2013 address he delivered to recruits of the President's Young Professional Program.

"Being an honor roll student in university does not automatically transform someone into an honor roll professional in the workplace," he reminded the cadets.

He encouraged them to become positive forces wherever they serve:

"Where you find darkness, spread your light; where you find laziness, spread your strength; where you find hopelessness, share hope; where you find indiscipline, spread discipline; and where you find dishonesty, share your integrity."

Program Launch

Minister Ngafuan also commended Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia W. Kruah and her team for implementing the National Cadet Program, assuring continued support from the Ministry of Finance.

He then officially declared the 2026 National Cadet Program launched under the Ministry of Youth and Sports' Public Sector Investment Program(PSIP).

"May this program produce graduates who embody discipline, competence, and integrity," he announced, "and may these cadets become the professionals Liberia needs and the leaders Liberia deserves."