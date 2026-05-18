Liberia: GAC Hosts Regional Audit Summit On Transparency, Public Sector Reform

For the first time since its formation, the General Auditing Commission (GAC), under the administration of Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson, Sr., will host a week-long regional conference in Monrovia, bringing together twenty-six (26) Auditors General from across Africa.

The Assembly, under the auspices of the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E), hosted by SAI Liberia (the General Auditing Commission), will run from Monday, May 18 - 22, 2026 at two venues in Monrovia.

AFROSAI-E is a regional body of 26 African countries formed to strengthen the institutional capacity of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in English-speaking Africa. It promotes auditing standards, SAI independence, and accountability to improve public finance management and enhance the lives of citizens.

The Conference is an annual AFROSAI-E initiative held to fulfill statutory requirements, review progress on the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, and foster accountability. These meetings ensure member SAIs enhance institutional capacity and strengthen peer-to-peer support.

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The gathering, according to Auditor General, P. Garswa Jackson, will focus on strengthening public sector auditing, enhancing transparency, and advancing the use of data and technology in Supreme Audit Institutions across Africa.

Jackson said hosting the meeting underscores Liberia's commitment to accountability and international best practices in public financial management.

"This is an opportunity to showcase Liberia's progress in audit reform and to learn from our peers across Africa," AG Jackson said. "Strong audit institutions are the backbone of good governance and because of what we have done as a Supreme Auditing Institution of Liberia, we are proud to host our colleagues from across Africa.

In a radio interview, the Liberian Auditor General disclosed that discussions at these engagements will cover strategic priorities for AFROSAI-E, peer review mechanisms, capacity building, and strategies to address emerging risks in public finance.

He also indicated that the Conference will highlight Liberia's growing role in advancing transparency and good governance across Africa.

Other dignitaries expected to grace the conference are the Auditors General of the Swedish National Audit Office Madam Christina Gellerbrant Hagberg and the Norwegian Audit office.

Other signatories are expected from the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Monetary Fund and other partners of AFROSAI-E.

The Auditor General also disclosed that invitations were extended to all antigraft institutions, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Offices of the Vice President, the Speaker and President Protempore of the Liberian senate.

At this year's conference, hosted by SAI Liberia (General Auditing Commission), the 26 Auditors General will convene for: A two-day Governing Board Meeting at a local hotel in Monrovia and a two-day Strategic Review Meeting at the Ministerial Complex, featuring panel discussions on various audit-related topics.

Two prominent Liberians, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Finance and Development Planning Minister Dr. Antoinette Sayeh are expected to deliver papers. Prior to the Strategic Review Meetings, an opening session will be held with more one hundred international and local guests in attendance.

At the opening Session, Liberia's Auditor General P. Garswa Jackson will formally open the program with an overview of SAI Liberia contributions to the fight against corruption in Liberia and provide updates on the current state of the General Auditing Commission.

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Also expected to make remarks are the Chairperson of AFROSAI-E, Kenyan Auditor General Nancy Gathungu while President Joseph Boakai is due to speak on behalf of the Liberian Government as regards transparency and accountability across Government.

On Friday, May 22, the Auditors General and other delegates will undertake an excursion in the Marshall belt to experience the ambience of Liberia's nature.

At the end of these deliberations, delegates and participants are expected to: