Liberia: LPRA Board Congratulates Director General On Selection As an Amujae Leader

The Board of Directors of the Liberia Petroleum Regulatory Authority (LPRA) congratulates Director General Marilyn T. Logan on her selection as a member of the Fifth Cohort of Amujae Leaders by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development.

The Amujae Initiative is among the most competitive leadership platforms on the African continent. Ms. Logan's inclusion places her among leaders recognized not only for what they have already achieved, but for the significance of what they are reaching toward.

The Board believes this recognition reflects the caliber of leadership Ms. Logan has brought to the LPRA. Under her stewardship, the Authority concluded Liberia's first major petroleum agreement in over a decade -- a landmark achievement that has restored international investor confidence and repositioned Liberia as a credible destination for frontier exploration. As the first woman to lead the LPRA, she has demonstrated that principled, evidence-driven leadership can deliver outcomes of national significance in one of Liberia's technically complex sectors.

She joins a network that now spans 70 women leaders across 29 African countries -- a cross-border community of influence that will strengthen her capacity to advance the LPRA's institutional mandate and enhance the Authority's visibility and partnerships across the continent and globally.

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The Board recognizes that this distinction will generate meaningful returns for Liberia's energy sector, as Ms. Logan gains access to sustained support and high-level convenings with senior global leaders and her professionally diverse cohort members.

The Board is proud of this distinction and extends its warmest congratulations to Director General Logan on this well-deserved honor.