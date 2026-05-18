Liberia: MOE to Remove Unqualified Teachers Under New Licensing Regime

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced firm measures to remove unqualified teachers from Liberia's classrooms as part of a new nationwide enforcement of the country's teacher licensing regime, aimed at improving education standards and strengthening professionalism in the teaching sector.

Education Minister Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah disclosed that the government is moving ahead with the operationalization of Liberia's teacher licensing system, a provision already contained in the Education Act but which has not been fully implemented over the years.

Speaking during an interview with journalists, Minister Jallah said the enforcement marks a significant shift toward accountability, quality assurance, and professional discipline within the education system.

According to her, the licensing regime will ensure that only qualified and competent educators are permitted to teach in Liberian schools, aligning the country with international best practices where professional certification is required before entry into regulated sectors.

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"The enforcement of teacher licensing is about improving standards and ensuring professionalism across the education system," Minister Jallah said.

She explained that the reform will also introduce a structured professional progression system for teachers, allowing educators to advance through clearly defined career levels--from entry-level teacher to proficient and expert practitioner--based on experience, performance, and continuous professional development.

Minister Jallah further emphasized that the initiative is not intended to introduce new legislation but to activate existing provisions already embedded in the Education Act, reinforcing the Ministry's commitment to enforcing laws already on the books.

She noted that beyond regulation, the policy is designed to elevate the teaching profession by strengthening ethical standards, improving teacher preparation, and restoring public confidence in the education system.

Education authorities say the enforcement of teacher licensing will directly lead to the removal of unqualified teachers from classrooms, ensuring that only certified professionals are entrusted with the responsibility of educating learners nationwide.

The Ministry believes the reform will improve classroom instruction, enhance teacher accountability, and ultimately lead to better learning outcomes for students across Liberia.

The initiative forms part of broader education sector reforms aimed at building a more competent and professional teaching workforce while strengthening the overall quality and credibility of Liberia's education system.