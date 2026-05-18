Nigeria: Makinde Confirms Killing of Teacher in Oyo School Abduction

Governor Makinde said intelligence received by the government indicated that the victims included school teachers, while confirming that one of them.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says seven teachers were abducted during the attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, adding that one of them has been killed by the assailants.

Speaking during a press briefing on the incident, Governor Makinde said intelligence received by the government indicated that the victims included school teachers, while confirming that one of them, identified as a mathematics teacher, was killed after a video surfaced showing the development.

"What we know right now is that seven teachers were abducted. And unfortunately, we got a video this morning that one of the teachers, I understand the maths teacher, was killed by the terrorists this morning. Of course our prayers are with the family," he said.

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The governor said the state had begun adopting both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in response to the incident, noting that security agencies were under pressure to secure the release of the remaining victims.

He also acknowledged consultations with community leaders and religious bodies, including the Baptist Convention, whose school was among those affected in the attack.

Governor Makinde said the situation remained difficult and challenging, stressing that there were no quick fixes, but that the government would continue to push all available resources toward resolving the crisis.

"We have decided that we will adopt not just the kinetic approach. There has been a lot of threats... I want to appeal. We have not taken this lightly. I want to appeal to everybody, citizens, residents, in particular the local government and the rest of the Oyo States," he said.

The governor urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and assist ongoing rescue efforts, adding that the priority of government remained the safe return of abducted pupils and teachers.

"I want to appeal that we do everything within our power to ensure that this is resolved quickly and we bring our children back safely. But it is a very difficult and challenging situation," he said.

Governor Makinde further announced that the state government would begin daily press briefings to update the public on developments surrounding the rescue operation as more information becomes available.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that the abduction occurred after armed men riding motorcycles attacked multiple schools in Oriire Local Government Area, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School, Esiele.

The newspaper also reported that the attackers later retreated toward the Old Oyo National Park forest axis after abducting pupils, teachers and other school staff during the coordinated assault.