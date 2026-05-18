Liberia: Lipa Boss Highlights Institutional Reforms, Capacity Building Progress

GBARNGA — The Director General of the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), Nee-Alah T. Varpilah, says the institution is making significant progress in strengthening public sector capacity-building and improving administrative systems aimed at enhancing service delivery across government institutions in Liberia.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Gbarnga, Bong County, Varpilah disclosed that ongoing reforms at LIPA are focused on repositioning the institution as a leading center for professional training and public administration, while ensuring that government employees acquire the skills needed to perform effectively in public service.

According to him, the institution has recorded major achievements in public servant training, institutional restructuring, and the modernization of operational systems to meet international standards and improve efficiency across government ministries and agencies.

Varpilah said the reforms are part of broader efforts to strengthen accountability, professionalism, and competence within Liberia's public sector workforce, stressing that human resource development remains critical to national development and effective governance.

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"We are making significant progress in ensuring that LIPA fulfills its mandate of building a competent and efficient public service workforce for Liberia," he stated.

The LIPA Director General further assured the public that the institution will continue implementing reforms intended to improve public administration and promote excellence in government service delivery across the country.