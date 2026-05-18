Liberia: Zankpaimah Set for Official Opening of Modern Elementary School

BONG COUNTY — Bong County Electoral District #7 Representative Foday E.K. Fahnbulleh has disclosed plans for the official opening of a newly constructed modern elementary school in Zankpaimah Town as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen educational infrastructure and improve learning conditions within the district.

Representative Fahnbulleh made the announcement on his official Facebook page, informing residents that the facility is expected to open soon.

"Good morning, family. In other news, Zankpaimah now has an elementary school that will be officially opened soon," the lawmaker stated.

According to Representative Fahnbulleh, the construction of the school forms part of his broader development agenda, which places strong emphasis on education and youth empowerment as key pillars for national growth and community transformation.

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The youthful Bong County lawmaker noted that providing better learning environments remains critical to improving academic performance and preparing future leaders across the district.

He stressed that the construction of modern educational facilities remains a top priority under his leadership, especially in underserved communities where access to quality learning infrastructure is limited.

Residents and supporters of the district #7 lawmaker have described the latest development as another significant step toward improving educational opportunities for children and young people in the area.

Since his election slightly over two years ago, Representative Fahnbulleh has continued to highlight what he describes as a "total leadership transformation" agenda focused on infrastructure development, education, youth engagement, and community empowerment across the district.

Citizens say the latest school project reflects growing attention from local leaders to improving rural education infrastructure, as communities across Liberia continue to call for increased investment in the education sector.