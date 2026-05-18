Liberia's Blue Economy Receives Boost With Shiprider Agreement

Bushrod Island — The Liberian government and the United States have fortified their longstanding partnership by signing a landmark Shiprider Agreement, aimed at protecting Liberia's waters, advancing its blue economy, and combating transnational maritime crimes.

The agreement marks a significant milestone in U.S.-Liberia relations, reinforcing democratic cooperation and a shared vision for secure and prosperous waters in West Africa.

The signing ceremony took place at the Liberia Coast Guard Base on Bushrod Island and was attended by top government officials, including Minister of National Defense Retired Brigadier General Geraldine J. George, Deputy Chief of Staff Brigadier General Theophilus Dana, and other distinguished guests and international partners.

Foreign Minister Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti signed on behalf of the Liberian government, while Joe Zadrozny, Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia, represented the United States.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In her remarks, Minister Nyanti reflected on the long negotiation process, which began in 2024, and underscored the agreement's importance for ordinary Liberians: "This agreement is more than a piece of paper; it is a promise to our people that their fish stocks will be protected, their livelihoods safeguarded, and their Coast Guard strengthened.

Liberia now sits on the UN Security Council and maintains the world's largest ship registry by tonnage. This agreement demonstrates Liberia's leadership and moral responsibility in maritime security."

On behalf of President Joseph Boakai, Minister Nyanti pledged Liberia's commitment to upholding its obligations and ensuring the agreement brings tangible benefits.

Joe Zadrozny praised the professionalism of Liberia's Armed Forces and Coast Guard, and the enthusiasm of young recruits. "This agreement allows U.S. and Liberian officials to embark on each other's vessels for joint operations, targeting illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking, piracy, and other illicit maritime activities," he explained.

He reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Liberia's security and prosperity, noting that over $300 million has been invested in Liberia's Armed Forces over the past two decades. He also highlighted Liberia's participation in Obangame Express 2026, West Africa's largest multinational maritime exercise.

Acting Commander of the Liberia Coast Guard, Lt. Col. Georgian Kansuah, described the signing as "a symbol of enduring friendship and mutual trust between Liberia and the United States." Lt. Col. Kansuah expressed gratitude for U.S. training, technical assistance, and support, reaffirming the Coast Guard's mission to build a capable force to safeguard Liberia's sovereignty and resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both governments pledged to uphold the agreement, maximize its benefits for the Liberian people, and strengthen maritime governance for generations to come.