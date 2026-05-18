Liberia: BNB, MTN Liberia Boost Cross-Border Money Transfer Awareness With Street Campaign

MONROVIA — BnB and MTN Liberia have stepped up efforts to raise awareness of their cross-border money transfer service with a renewed on-the-ground campaign in communities across Monrovia.

The service, launched in August 2024, was introduced to give Liberians a faster and easier way to send money to relatives and business partners across Africa.

Through the MTN USSD platform, customers can send money directly from their phones to countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Uganda, Mali and Senegal, among others.

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Nearly two years on, the partnership remains active and is widening its public engagement efforts.

As part of the latest campaign in May 2026, the two companies returned to the streets with a co-branded activation to increase visibility and engage customers directly.

The street campaign features branded tents, promotional materials and face-to-face interaction with residents, a strategy the partners say helps build trust and improve public understanding of digital financial services.

Industry observers note that many consumers are still learning how digital finance works, making public education and visibility critical to wider adoption in Liberia.

The continued collaboration underscores the growing role of partnerships between fintech and telecommunications companies in expanding access to financial services.

What began in 2024 as a business partnership has increasingly positioned the service as a practical financial link for families, students and traders operating across African borders.

The campaign also reflects a broader trend in African business, where collaboration is increasingly seen as key to extending services to underserved communities.

Analysts say financial inclusion efforts are more effective when digital finance providers and mobile network operators work together to improve both access and confidence in the system.

Over the past two years, the BnB-MTN partnership has highlighted how strategic cooperation can simplify cross-border transactions and encourage greater trust in digital payments.

The campaign suggests that steady engagement, public education and improved access remain central to the growth of digital finance in Liberia.

As the activation continues in Monrovia, the campaign is reinforcing the message that digital financial services are becoming a more visible and practical part of daily life across Liberia and the region.