Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Doctors Set Deadline for EFCC Amid Strike Threat

NMA insists anti-graft agency must issue written apology, compensate victims over UUTH raid

Doctors in Akwa Ibom State have given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) a two-week deadline to meet conditions set by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) or face a resumption of a statewide industrial action.

The ultimatum was contained in a communiqué issued after an emergency general meeting of the NMA held on Saturday over the EFCC's controversial raid of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

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The association said although it had suspended the strike in most public health facilities across the state on humanitarian grounds, the action would continue at UUTH and the University of Uyo pending compliance with its demands.

It warned that all exempted centres would rejoin the strike if the EFCC fails to act within two weeks.

"That should the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission fail to comply with the earlier demands of the Association within two weeks from today, all previously excluded centres shall resume full industrial action," the communiqué stated.

Among the conditions listed by the doctors are an unreserved written apology from the EFCC, publication of the apology in national newspapers, and compensation for victims affected by the raid.

The NMA said it was dissatisfied that the anti-graft agency had only offered what it described as an oral apology.

"Congress noted that the EFCC offered oral apology but observed with deep concern the reluctance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to tender an unreserved written apology and publish same in national dailies," the communiqué added.

The doctors also accused the EFCC of failing to admit wrongdoing and adequately compensate victims affected by the operation.

The strike was triggered by outrage over the EFCC operation at UUTH, which the doctors described as an invasion of a health institution.

The NMA said patients suffered severe consequences as a result of the incident and the disruption of medical services.

"Congress noted with sadness the untold suffering experienced by patients, including avoidable deaths occasioned by the unprofessional conduct and actions of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission during and after the unfortunate incident," the communiqué stated.

Despite softening its position by allowing doctors in other public hospitals to return to work, the association said the decision was purely humanitarian and followed interventions by the Akwa Ibom State Government and other stakeholders.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the Chief Medical Director of UUTH, Emem Bassey, appealed to doctors to resume work, warning that patients were dying because of the strike.

The NMA commended Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, and Deputy Governor Akon Eyakenyi, Health Minister Ali Pate and other officials for their intervention efforts.

The EFCC had earlier denied wrongdoing in the operation but promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding the raid after widespread criticism.