Liberia: Persons With Disabilities Advocacy Group Challenges Boakai Over Ncd Leadership, Calls for Immediate Reform

Monrovia — The Center for Disabilities Rights Inc., CEDRI-Liberia, has issued an open letter to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, raising serious concerns over what it describes as "missteps and disservices" affecting persons with disabilities across the country.

In the communication dated May 12, the organization commended President Boakai for his leadership and recognition of disability rights but warned that recent decisions threaten to undermine progress within the sector.

At the centre of the group's concerns is the leadership of the National Commission on Disabilities, which CEDRI-Liberia alleged was flawed due to the appointment of Acting Executive Director Apst. Dr. Aaron Wright violates the Act establishing the Commission, which mandates that its leadership be composed of qualified persons with disabilities or experts in the field.

According to the group, Wright neither has a professional background in disability advocacy nor is he a person with a disability criteria they argue, are essential under the law.

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"His current role marks his first engagement with the disability community," the statement asserted, calling for his immediate removal.

The organization further accused the Acting Director of marginalizing PWDs in employment decisions at the Commission.

It claimed that within five months of assuming office, Wright recruited between 10 and 12 non-disabled individuals as consultants, reportedly at higher salaries, while qualified persons with disabilities remain unemployed.

CEDRI-Liberia also criticized the development of a five-year National Strategic Plan by the Commission, alleging that key stakeholders within the disability community were excluded from the process.

The group described this as a violation of the widely recognized principle: "Nothing about us without us."

In addition, the advocacy group expressed concern over what it termed "claims of untouchability" by the Acting Director, who allegedly stated that his relationship with the President shields him from dismissal.

"No one is above the law," the organization emphasized, warning that such assertions erode public trust and undermine institutional integrity.

Beyond the NCD controversy, CEDRI-Liberia renewed its longstanding call for the appointment of a Presidential Advisor on Disabilities.

The group argued that such a position would ensure that disability issues are properly integrated into national development planning, budgeting, and policy implementation.

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Citing past data, including a 1997 UNICEF report estimating that persons with disabilities constitute between 16 and 20 percent of Liberia's population, the organization stressed the urgency of inclusive governance.

It noted that appointing a dedicated advisor could help address persistent challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and street begging among PWDs.

CEDRI-Liberia concluded by urging President Boakai to take action by appointing a qualified professional, either a person with a disability or a seasoned expert. To lead the NCD.

The group maintained that such reforms are critical to advancing the government's development agenda and restoring confidence within the disability community.

The Executive Mansion has yet to respond publicly to the concerns raised in the letter.