Liberia: 'The Noise Pollution Situation Is Not Under Control,' EPA Launches Crackdown As Experts Call for Public Awareness

Summary

Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency has launched the country's first major crackdown on noise pollution, with police-backed enforcement, fines and speaker confiscations.

Authorities say churches, mosques, bars, nightclubs and street parties will all face penalties if they exceed new legal sound limits.

Experts warn excessive noise is becoming a public health crisis, but say awareness and community education will be key to making the new rules work.

By Nemenlah Cyrus Harmon, New Narratives climate and environment reporter

For decades, noise in Liberia has functioned almost like an unwritten right. Churches and mosques broadcast sermons across entire neighborhoods before the sun is even up. Nightclubs shake communities deep into the night. Generators roar through blackouts. Street parties spill into public space with little regard for who is trying to sleep, study, or simply live in peace.

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Now the government says that era is ending.

For the first time in Liberia's history, the Environmental Protection Agency says it is preparing a nationwide crackdown on noise pollution, armed with newly finalized regulations, a dedicated task force, police-backed enforcement, decibel-measuring equipment, and the legal authority to confiscate speakers and issue fines.

Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, the Agency's executive director, said the crackdown is long overdue.

"I must be clear with the public: the noise pollution situation is not under control," Yarkpawolo said during a recent press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia. "Many communities continue to complain about excessive noise, especially during the late night and early morning hours. This is why the EPA is now strengthening collaboration with the Liberia National Police and city government to carry out additional enforcement action."

Experts said the campaign represents one of the most ambitious environmental enforcement efforts undertaken by the Agency in recent years. More than a nuisance issue, it says, noise pollution has become a public health crisis -- affecting sleep, learning, hearing, stress levels, and community stability.

Experts said the effort will also test something larger: whether the Liberian government can successfully enforce environmental rules against institutions that are politically, culturally, and socially influential -- including churches, mosques, bars, entertainment centers, DJs, event organizers, businesses, and even ordinary citizens.

Yarkpawolo arrived at the conference with a warning. Complaints have piled up for years from residents exhausted by overnight worship services, entertainment centers blasting music until dawn, and neighbourhoods overwhelmed by generators and street parties. In some entertainment spots, officials say, people sitting across tables communicate by phone because conversation is impossible over the volume.

Families Losing Sleep

The growing noise pollution in Monrovia is affecting residents across all levels of society.

Moments after the Liberia National Police posted a social media notice warning that excessive noise is no longer just a nuisance but a violation of the law, renowned lawyer Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine publicly welcomed the move.

In a Facebook post, Brumskine said noise pollution has directly disrupted her family's life.

"Many, many nights, I can't sleep in my home. My husband and I have had to leave our house at 3AM in the morning to beg, plead and demand that the 'drinking spots' in our neighbourhood lower the music," she wrote.

Brumskine said her right to the peaceful enjoyment of her property has been undermined by entertainment centers operated by people who do not live in the community.

She called on the Liberia National Police to fully enforce the regulation.

A Law Built for Enforcement

The Agency said the new regulation was developed through consultations with religious groups, community leaders, entertainment operators, city authorities, and Liberia's DJ association. The EPA says that process was deliberate -- an attempt to ensure the people most affected by the rules helped shape them before enforcement began. Under the regulation, no institution is exempt.

Churches, mosques, bars, nightclubs, entertainment centers, industrial facilities, street parties, generators, washeries, commercial vehicles, and private citizens can all face penalties if they exceed permissible sound levels. Authorities said violations could result in fines, confiscation of sound equipment, and additional legal sanctions.

The EPA has grounded the regulation in Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law and said it aligns with international environmental standards.

For Yarkpawolo, the issue is fundamentally about public health.

"Prolonged exposure to excessive noise can disturb sleep, affect learning, increase stress, contribute to hearing problems, disrupt normal life, and create conflict among neighbours," he said. "Uncontrolled noise from churches, malls, bars, entertainment centres, street parties, generators, and vehicles can undermine the right of citizens to live peacefully, work steadily, rest in peace, and be healthy."

Last year, the Agency tested its authority in a high-profile case. It fined telecommunications company Lonestar Cell MTN $US15,000 after residents of Congo Town complained for years about the company's generator. Officials said noise levels far exceeded World Health Organization limits. Lonestar is contesting the penalty in court.

Yarkpawolo, said in a Facebook post, that the Agency will soon begin enforcing limits on loudspeakers in public spaces.

The Police Are Coming

The Agency chief said enforcement has already begun quietly through inspections and awareness campaigns. But the next phase will be far more aggressive.

In partnership with the Liberia National Police, the Agency has launched a joint operation across communities. Officers have been equipped with decibel-measuring instruments and deployed to conduct public awareness announcements while identifying chronic violators.

Sam Collins, spokesperson for the Liberia National Police, said the operation will be in place shortly.

"We have been carrying out public service announcements, and all zones and stations have taken it out within every community," Collins said. "We are coming out in full force. Violators -- we are set to bring them in." According to Collins, confiscation of speakers and mandatory penalties are expected to become part of the enforcement process once the public awareness phase concludes.

Yarkpawolo said authorities are prepared to fully enforce the law.

"Those who violate the noise pollution regulation will face the full weight of the law," he said. "The EPA will work with the Liberia National Police, city government, and other relevant authorities to ensure compliance, protect communities, and restore public order where excessive noise continues to threaten public health and quality of life."

Liberia is not alone in grappling with urban noise. Across Africa, cities are tightening rules to curb excessive sound. In Rwanda, the government enforces strict night-time noise bans, with police shutting down churches and bars that exceed limits. In Nigeria, Lagos State has a dedicated Environmental Protection Agency that regularly seizes loudspeakers and fines offenders. Ghana has also passed guidelines aligning with World Health Organization standards, although enforcement varies between cities.

The Cultural Challenge

But enforcing the regulation may prove harder than writing it.

In Liberia, loud worship and amplified entertainment are deeply woven into public life. Churches and mosques often use outdoor speakers as a form of outreach and visibility. Entertainment centers compete for customers through volume. In crowded communities, noise itself has become normalized.

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The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia, one of the country's most influential faith-based bodies bringing together Christian and Muslim leaders, said it is examining the matter and will come up with a statement this weekend.

That is why environmental experts including Nathaniel Blama, former executive director of the EPA said public education may matter as much as police action.

Blama said the health consequences of noise pollution are often underestimated -- especially for children.

"You got to shout before they hear," Blama said. "They are struggling to understand what you're trying to say." He warned that prolonged exposure to high decibel levels can damage hearing, cognition, and long-term development. "Noise pollution is very dangerous, especially to younger children coming up."

Blama supports the regulation but believes enforcement alone will not solve the problem. He called on the EPA to invest heavily in public awareness campaigns and community engagement before aggressively penalizing violators.

"Once the citizens are informed and participate in decision-making, trust me, they will fight it," he said. "People within the churches can come and say, 'You know what, the people are right -- we'll reduce it."'

The EPA said the campaign is part of a broader institutional effort to strengthen environmental governance and public accountability.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the Investigating Liberia Project. Funding was provided by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. The funder had no say in the story's content.