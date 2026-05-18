Liberia Hosts Historic Gathering of 26 African Auditors General to Push Transparency, Accountability

Monrovia — Liberia, is set to take center stage in Africa's governance and accountability landscape as the General Auditing Commission (GAC), under the leadership of Auditor General Hon. P. Garswa Jackson Sr., hosts a landmark regional conference bringing together 26 Auditors General from across the continent.

The week-long assembly, held under the auspices of the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E), begins today, Monday, May 18, and runs through Friday, May 22, 2026, at multiple venues in Monrovia.

The conference marks the first time Liberia has hosted the high-level regional gathering since AFROSAI-E's establishment, signaling what officials describe as growing international recognition of Liberia's strides in audit reform and public financial oversight.

AFROSAI-E is a regional body comprising 26 English-speaking African countries focused on strengthening the institutional capacity of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs). The organization promotes auditing standards, institutional independence, and accountability systems aimed at improving public finance management and governance across Africa.

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This year's conference will review progress under AFROSAI-E's 2025-2029 Strategic Plan while addressing emerging challenges confronting public sector auditing on the continent.

According to Auditor General Jackson, discussions during the gathering will focus on enhancing transparency, strengthening audit systems, expanding peer-review mechanisms, and advancing the use of technology and data-driven auditing across Africa.

"This is an opportunity to showcase Liberia's progress in audit reform and to learn from our peers across Africa," Auditor General Jackson said. "Strong audit institutions are the backbone of good governance, and because of what we have done as the Supreme Auditing Institution of Liberia, we are proud to host our colleagues from across Africa."

Speaking in a radio interview ahead of the conference, Jackson said the engagements would also explore strategies for addressing emerging risks in public finance management and reinforce regional collaboration among African audit institutions.

The conference is expected to attract a host of international partners and governance stakeholders, including representatives from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and other AFROSAI-E partners.

Among the dignitaries expected are Swedish National Auditor General Madam Christina Gellerbrant Hagberg and representatives of the Norwegian Audit Office.

The Liberian government has also extended invitations to key anti-corruption institutions and senior state officials, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Office of the Vice President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate.

As part of the conference agenda, the 26 Auditors General will participate in a two-day Governing Board Meeting at a local hotel in Monrovia, followed by a two-day Strategic Review Meeting at the Ministerial Complex featuring expert panel discussions on critical audit and governance issues.

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Finance and Development Planning Minister Dr. Antoinette Sayeh are expected to deliver keynote papers during the strategic sessions.

The official opening ceremony is expected to attract more than one hundred international and local participants. Auditor General Jackson will provide an overview of the GAC's anti-corruption efforts and updates on the current state of Liberia's Supreme Audit Institution.

Also expected to speak are AFROSAI-E Chairperson and Kenyan Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, while President Joseph Boakai is scheduled to deliver remarks on Liberia's commitment to transparency and accountability in government.

The conference will conclude on Friday with an excursion to the Marshall belt, offering delegates an opportunity to experience Liberia's natural environment and hospitality.

At the end of these deliberations, delegates and participants are expected to adopt resolutions on the 2025-2029 Strategic Plan, strengthen regional audit cooperation and peer support, commit to measurable improvements in SAI independence and public finance oversight, and issue a joint communiqué aligned with the AU Agenda 2063.

Meanwhile, experts say the gathering represents a major credibility boost for Liberia's General Auditing Commission and could strengthen the country's broader fight against corruption.

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Anthony Smith, an economist, says by hosting 26 Auditors General from across Africa, Liberia is increasingly being viewed as an active player in regional accountability and public finance oversight.

"By hosting AFROSAI-E's governing meetings, the GAC is positioning itself as a serious institution capable of engaging at the highest continental level on audit reforms and accountability standards," Smith Said. "It also gives Liberia an opportunity to showcase reforms within the auditing sector and demonstrate that its oversight institutions are functioning beyond political rhetoric."

Officials say the conference is not symbolic -- it has practical implications. Discussions on technology-driven auditing, data systems, risk detection, and institutional capacity-building could help Liberia modernize its audit processes.

These reforms, they noted, can improve the detection of financial irregularities, reduce opportunities for fraud, strengthen evidence gathering, and make audits more effective and harder to ignore.