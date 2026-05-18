Liberia: Communities Cry for Clean Water As EPA Shuts Down Nugget Era Mining for Illegal Operations in Gbarpolu

GBELETA, KORNINGA CHIEFDOM, Bopolu District - April 30, 2026 - Residents of Korninga Chiefdom say their drinking water has been polluted by illegal mining from Nugget Era Mining Company in Gbeleta.

The Environmental Protection Agency shut down the company on April 29, 2026, for running a Class "B" gold mining operation without an environmental permit.

Oritha Bah, a mother of three in Kpayarmah Town, said the company destroyed their main water source. "This company came and dirtied our drinking water. That is the water we use to cook with, wash our clothes, and bathe inside, but the company came and damaged it for us," she said. "So, they came and dug a big pool for us here in the swamp. That is the place we can draw water. Soon in the morning, we set it down for it to get set before we can use it to drink, cook, and bathe with it. It is giving our children plenty of sickness. Every day we send for running stomach medicine, and even the big people suffering from this water business. We are forced to take worm tablets just to be ok for the time. Only God is helping us. So, let the government come and help us because the company is not helping us."

Chief Jonathan Sumo of the Town said there is no safe drinking water. "Before the people use that water there, they have to let it settle down and later filter it before we can drink it."

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General Town Chief Yarkpwolo Gaye said, "When the people were fixing the car road to go do their mining, which is not benefiting us, they spoiled our drinking water. We don't have any safe drinking water here."

Meanwhile, the EPA's February 2026 inspection found Nugget Era was mining across 32 claims with no permit, digging day and night near Zorballa Creek. Inspectors saw open pits and no water protection.

As a result, on April 29, 2026, an EPA team jointly shut down the site. Three hydraulic machines were seized. The Liberia Immigration Service asked for papers for foreign workers, but none were shown.

The EPA ordered the company to stop all work, secure the area, and stop any more pollution. To restart, Nugget Era must submit an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, a Management Plan, fix the land, protect the water, and report all workers.

Under Liberia's law, polluting drinking water is illegal. The Environmental Protection and Management Law of 2002 says every person has the right to a clean and healthy environment.

Besides, the Minerals and Mining Law of 2000 says companies must protect the environment. Liberia's Public Health Law also makes it an offense to pollute water sources.

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The EPA warned that if Nugget Era does not follow the law, it will face more fines, more equipment seizure, and court action.

"Liberia's natural resources must be developed responsibly, legally, and sustainably. No entity, regardless of size or ownership, is above the environmental laws of Liberia," the EPA said.

Communities can report problems to the EPA and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. They can also petition the Gbarpolu County Council under the Local Government Act of 2018.

For now, people in that part of Korninga Chiefdom still wait for clean water.