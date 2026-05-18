Ghana: Queiroz Calls for Unity, Sacrifice Ahead of Black Stars' World Cup Dream

The Black Stars coach, Carlos Queiroz has outlined a passionate vision for Ghana's journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting that talent alone will not be enough unless players, officials, and fans unite behind one common purpose -- the pride of the nation and the happiness of the people.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Beyond The Whistle, the experienced tactician stressed that winning at World Cup level demands sacrifice, preparation, and discipline rather than mere ambition.

According to Queiroz, every nation enters the World Cup dreaming of lifting the trophy, but only those willing to endure the difficult path earn the right to succeed.

"It's easy to say, 'I want to win the World Cup,' just like many people want to buy a private jet," he said. "But you have to be ready to pay the price to achieve those dreams."

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The former Portugal and Iran coach, who has managed at multiple FIFA World Cups, explained that success on football's biggest stage comes through detailed preparation, hard work, and unity within the squad.

He revealed that in recent days he has intensified efforts to understand Ghana's domestic football structure and local talent, with support from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Queiroz disclosed that a special local observation programme has already helped him assess some of the country's best home-based players in a shorter period than expected.

"I went deeper to know some of the local players," he noted. "We put this programme in place so I could see the best players and understand local football much faster."

The Black Stars coach also delivered a strong message about teamwork and commitment, insisting that no individual must place themselves above the national team.

"Nobody will be above the team," he declared. "Everybody must play with only one thing in mind -- Ghana, the pride of the nation and the happiness of the people."

He believes building trust among players, coaches, and supporters will be key to restoring confidence and cohesion within the Black Stars setup ahead of the World Cup campaign.

Beyond tactics and player selection, Queiroz emphasized the importance of modern football preparation, highlighting nutrition, fitness, physiotherapy, tactical details, and set-piece organization as critical elements of his rebuilding process.

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"We have to put the right preparation in place -- training, diet, nutrition, physios, fitness, and the details of set pieces," he added.

The interview forms part of the latest edition of Beyond The Whistle, where Queiroz opened up on his philosophy, ambitions, and the demanding journey ahead as he prepares Ghana for its fifth appearance on football's grandest stage: the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be jointly-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.