Ghana: Africa Needs Strong Leadership, Global Governance Reforms - Vice President

The Vice President, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for stronger leadership and urgent reforms to global governance systems, warning that Africa's progress will remain constrained if developing countries continue to operate under unfair economic conditions and weak representation in global decision-making.

She made the call at the Oxford Africa Conference 2026 held at the University of Oxford on Saturday.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said African countries must prioritise the building of credible institutions, strengthen accountability systems, and develop resilient economies capable of withstanding global shocks.

She cautioned against complacency over Ghana's recent economic gains, noting that although the country was beginning to show signs of recovery, the task of building an inclusive and future-ready economy was far from complete.

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"The foundations will be strengthened, but the work of building an inclusive and future-ready economy is only beginning," she said.

The Vice President stressed that Africa's future would depend largely on leadership and institutions capable of responding effectively to rapid global changes while ensuring that growth benefits ordinary citizens.

Delivering the keynote address on the theme "Anchoring Africa: Grounded Leadership in the Age of Disruption", she said Africa must move beyond being described as a continent of "deferred potential" and instead focus on organising itself to compete, innovate and build sustainable systems.

"What matters now is not so much how Africa is described, but how the continent organises herself to compete, integrate, innovate and build at scale," she stated.

She noted that governance across many developing countries continued to face major structural challenges, including rising debt levels, high borrowing costs and unequal access to international finance.

According to her, these conditions were weakening growth and stability while limiting opportunities for millions of people across the continent.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also called for reforms to global governance institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council.

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She said global institutions risk losing legitimacy if they fail to respond to present-day realities and growing inequalities between developed and developing nations.

She added that credible leadership and strong institutions would determine whether Africa could fully harness its youthful population, expanding markets and growing innovation sector.

She urged African governments to build systems that promote accountability, inclusion, continuity and innovation to withstand future disruptions.

The Oxford Africa Conference brought together policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and students to discuss governance, economic transformation and Africa's future in a changing global environment.